Indian sports wrap, September 30: Indian shooters win two bronze medals in junior worlds to stay on top

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on September 30.

Published : Sep 30, 2024 12:34 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The rifle shooters went first and Gautami Bhanot and Ajay Malik shot a combined score of 628.9 after 30-shots each to finish third among 34 pairs.
infoIcon

SHOOTING

ISSF Junior World C’Ship: Indian shooters win two bronze medals to stay on top

 Indian rifle and pistol shooters won two bronze medals in their respective 10m mixed team events at the ISSF Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru.

The bronze medals on day two of the competitions at the International Shooting Sport Federation event took India’s count to five medals (two gold and three bronze).

The rifle shooters went first and Gautami Bhanot and Ajay Malik shot a combined score of 628.9 after 30-shots each to finish third among 34 pairs.

The performance qualified them for the bronze medal match with the fourth-placed Croatian pair of Anamarija Turk and Darko Tomasevic, which they won 17-9.

China won its first gold of the competition defeating France in the final.

The second Indian pair, Abhinav Shaw and Shambhavi Kshirsagar finished sixth overall with a score of 628.1.

In the mixed pistol event, both the Indian pairs finished third and fourth respectively in the qualification to set up a bronze showdown between themselves.

Lakshita and Parmod prevailed in the end, getting the better of Kanishka Dagar and Mukesh Nelavali 16-8.

Germany went on to win gold while Ukraine bagged the silver.

It was Lakshita’s second medal of the competition, having won a gold in the air pistol team event on Saturday.

-Team Sportstar

