Turkish Super Lig: Mourinho booked for laptop protest after VAR ruling

The Portuguese former Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid manager told reporters he believed his striker Edin Dzeko was onside, and displayed a frame from the build-up to the strike to prove his point.

Published : Sep 30, 2024 15:49 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
“For us, it’s a good goal,” Mourinho said after the 2-0 win at Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig.
"For us, it's a good goal," Mourinho said after the 2-0 win at Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig.
Photo Credit: REUTERS

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho was booked by the referee on Sunday after he protested against a VAR decision to disallow a goal by placing a laptop in front of a TV camera, displaying a picture in an effort to show the offside decision was incorrect.

The Portuguese former Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid manager told reporters he believed his striker Edin Dzeko was onside, and displayed a frame from the build-up to the strike to prove his point.

“For us, it’s a good goal,” Mourinho said after the 2-0 win at Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

“I like good VAR... I just want a VAR that helps the referee to take the right decisions.”

Fenerbahce chairman Ali Koc had accused Turkish Super Lig’s video assistant referees of bias against his club last April, with the league deciding to hire foreign VARs for the rest of the 2023-24 season.

Last season’s runner-up Fenerbahce is second in the table with 16 points from seven matches, three points behind champion Galatasaray. Mourinho’s side will visit FC Twente in the Europa League on Thursday.

