UEFA Champions League: Dembele reportedly left out of PSG game at Arsenal after verbal spat with coach Enrique

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele has reportedly been left out of the squad that will take on Arsenal in the Champions League for disciplinary reasons.

L’Equipe newspaper and RMC Sport media both reported that PSG coach Luis Enrique decided to snub the France player for Tuesday’s league phase match at the Emirates Stadium.

PSG did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

According to L’Equipe, Enrique and Dembele verbally clashed after PSG’s 3-1 win against Rennes in the French league. Dembele delivered an assist during the match.

PSG is unbeaten in all competitions this season. It beat Girona in its Champions League opener earlier this month, while Arsenal drew 0-0 with Atalanta.