UEFA Champions League: Dembele reportedly left out of PSG game at Arsenal after verbal spat with coach Enrique

PSG is unbeaten in all competitions this season. It beat Girona in its Champions League opener earlier this month, while Arsenal drew 0-0 with Atalanta.

Published : Sep 30, 2024 15:29 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish headcoach Luis Enrique gives instructions to Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward #10 Ousmane Dembele (L) during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Stade Rennais FC at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on September 27, 2024.
Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish headcoach Luis Enrique gives instructions to Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward #10 Ousmane Dembele (L) during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Stade Rennais FC at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on September 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish headcoach Luis Enrique gives instructions to Paris Saint-Germain's French forward #10 Ousmane Dembele (L) during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Stade Rennais FC at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on September 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele has reportedly been left out of the squad that will take on Arsenal in the Champions League for disciplinary reasons.

L’Equipe newspaper and RMC Sport media both reported that PSG coach Luis Enrique decided to snub the France player for Tuesday’s league phase match at the Emirates Stadium.

ALSO READ: Antoine Griezmann retires from international football

PSG did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

According to L’Equipe, Enrique and Dembele verbally clashed after PSG’s 3-1 win against Rennes in the French league. Dembele delivered an assist during the match.

PSG is unbeaten in all competitions this season. It beat Girona in its Champions League opener earlier this month, while Arsenal drew 0-0 with Atalanta.

