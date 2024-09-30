Belgian football: Antwerp vs Beerschot derby abandoned after fans throw fireworks on the field

A derby match between city rivals Antwerp and Beerschot in the Belgian football league was abandoned late in the second half on Sunday after visiting fans threw fireworks onto the field.
Beerschot was trailing 4-0 after 75 minutes when some travelling fans threw flares onto the field, with plumes of purple and white smoke — in the club’s colours — engulfing the playing area. A line of riot police then formed a cordon in front of the visiting fans.
ALSO READ: Bundesliga roundup: Frankfurt continues winning run, Werder Bremen mounts comeback
Beerschot said in a statement that it forfeited the match for safety reasons after consulting with Antwerp and is rock-bottom in the top-flight Jupiler Pro League with only one point from nine rounds.
“We understand the frustration of our supporters and we are also very frustrated,” the club said.
“However, the club strongly condemns the behaviour of these individuals and Beerschot will identify and sanction the supporters involved.”
