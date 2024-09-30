MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Belgian football: Antwerp vs Beerschot derby abandoned after fans throw fireworks on the field

Beerschot said in a statement that it forfeited the match for safety reasons after consulting with Antwerp and is rock-bottom in the top-flight Jupiler Pro League with only one point from nine rounds.

Published : Sep 30, 2024 10:37 IST ,  ANTWERP - 1 MIN READ

AP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Beerschot was trailing 4-0 after 75 minutes when some travelling fans threw flares onto the field
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Beerschot was trailing 4-0 after 75 minutes when some travelling fans threw flares onto the field | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Beerschot was trailing 4-0 after 75 minutes when some travelling fans threw flares onto the field | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

A derby match between city rivals Antwerp and Beerschot in the Belgian football league was abandoned late in the second half on Sunday after visiting fans threw fireworks onto the field.

Beerschot was trailing 4-0 after 75 minutes when some travelling fans threw flares onto the field, with plumes of purple and white smoke — in the club’s colours — engulfing the playing area. A line of riot police then formed a cordon in front of the visiting fans.

ALSO READ: Bundesliga roundup: Frankfurt continues winning run, Werder Bremen mounts comeback

Beerschot said in a statement that it forfeited the match for safety reasons after consulting with Antwerp and is rock-bottom in the top-flight Jupiler Pro League with only one point from nine rounds.

“We understand the frustration of our supporters and we are also very frustrated,” the club said.

“However, the club strongly condemns the behaviour of these individuals and Beerschot will identify and sanction the supporters involved.” 

Related Topics

Royal Antwerp FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Musheer Khan thankful for getting ‘a new life’ after car accident
    Team Sportstar
  2. Belgian football: Antwerp vs Beerschot derby abandoned after fans throw fireworks on the field
    AP
  3. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 4: BAN loses its fourth; Bumrah castles Mushfiqur for 11; Mominul hits 50
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL player retentions: Six players RCB could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian Open U-23 Athletics: Jyoti, Manna and Jashbir set new meet records on day 2
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Belgian football: Antwerp vs Beerschot derby abandoned after fans throw fireworks on the field
    AP
  2. Tony Popovic appoints trusted lieutenant Hayden Foxe on Australia staff
    Reuters
  3. Manchester United’s under-fire manager Ten Hag says still on same page with owners
    Reuters
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Rayyan, AFC Champions League LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Serie A roundup: Homegrown hero Pisilli helps Roma beat Venezia but team’s troubles aren’t over yet
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Musheer Khan thankful for getting ‘a new life’ after car accident
    Team Sportstar
  2. Belgian football: Antwerp vs Beerschot derby abandoned after fans throw fireworks on the field
    AP
  3. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 4: BAN loses its fourth; Bumrah castles Mushfiqur for 11; Mominul hits 50
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL player retentions: Six players RCB could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian Open U-23 Athletics: Jyoti, Manna and Jashbir set new meet records on day 2
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment