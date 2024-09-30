The Indian Premier League (IPL) announced the new player retention rules ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction, to be held later this year.

According to the new regulations, each franchise can retain a maximum of six players using Retentions and the Right to Match (RTM) options. There is no limit on the number of overseas players that can be retained.

Each team can retain a maximum of five capped players and a maximum of two uncapped players.

Who will RCB retain ahead of the mega auction?

RCB’s POSSIBLE RETENTIONS AHEAD OF IPL 2025 AUCTION Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, *Yash Dayal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face some crucial decisions ahead of the upcoming IPL auction. One of the most obvious retention choices is team icon and IPL’s all-time leading run-scorer, Virat Kohli. With no restrictions on foreign player retentions, RCB is likely to hold onto their Australian all-rounder duo, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green. English all-rounder Will Jacks, who made a strong impact during the 2024 season, is also a strong contender for retention.

In the bowling department, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj stands out as a key option. The right-arm quick was retained in the last mega auction and continues to be a core part of the squad. Among uncapped players, Yash Dayal looks promising. The left-arm pacer impressed in his debut season with RCB, picking up 15 wickets.