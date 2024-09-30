IPL player retentions: Six players Punjab Kings could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has introduced updated player retention rules ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction, scheduled for later this year. Under the new guidelines, each franchise is allowed to retain up to six players, utilising both Retentions and Right to Match (RTM) options.

There is no restriction on the number of overseas players a team can retain. Additionally, franchises can retain a maximum of five capped players and up to two uncapped players.

Who will PBKS retain ahead of the mega auction?

PBKS POSSIBLE RETENTIONS AHEAD OF IPL 2025 AUCTION Matthew Short, Sam Curran, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Ashutosh Sharma*.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) are known for making significant changes before each IPL auction, but this time there are a few key players they will likely aim to retain ahead of the new season.

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh is expected to be one of the franchise’s top retention picks, having played a crucial role in India’s T20 World Cup 2024 victory, where he took 17 wickets.

Sam Curran, who captained the side for much of last season in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, contributed significantly with the bat in the middle order and could be another key retention for PBKS.

Liam Livingstone, after showcasing his hitting prowess in a recent ODI against Australia, is also in contention to be retained.

Kagiso Rabada, despite an inconsistent season, remains a strong option with the new ball in the PowerPlay and could be another player the team retains.

Additionally, Ashutosh Sharma, who broke into the team last year with some standout performances, could be retained as one of the uncapped players for a relatively modest sum of Rs 4 crore.