IPL player retentions: Six players Rajasthan Royals could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) announced the new player retention rules ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction, to be held later this year. Here are the possible players RR could retain.

Published : Sep 30, 2024 10:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson in action during IPL 2024.
Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson in action during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson in action during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

The Indian Premier League (IPL) announced the new player retention rules ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction, to be held later this year.

According to the new regulations, each franchise can retain a maximum of six players using Retentions and the Right to Match (RTM) options. There is no limit on the number of overseas players that can be retained.

Each team can retain a maximum of five capped players and a maximum of two uncapped players.

IPL player retention rules for mega auction explained: Format, use of RTM and retention slabs

Who will Rajasthan Royals retain ahead of the mega auction?

RR’s POSSIBLE RETENTIONS AHEAD OF IPL 2025 AUCTION  
Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, *Sandeep Sharma. 

Team captain Sanju Samson seems like a clear choice for retention by the Rajasthan Royals. Also in the running for retention are openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler, who have formed one of the league’s most successful opening partnerships in recent years.

Among the bowlers, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal are strong candidates for retention.

The Royals don’t have many standout uncapped players. However, a recent rule change allows capped Indian players, who haven’t featured in any format of international cricket in the past five years, to be considered as uncapped. This opens up the possibility of retaining Sandeep Sharma, whose last international appearance was in 2015.

IPL AUCTION /

IPL 2025 /

Rajasthan Royals /

Sanju Samson

