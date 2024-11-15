 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Afghanistan refugee women to feature in exhibition cricket match in Australia

The match will be facilitated by the Australian cricket community to help fulfill the ambition of the members of the Afghanistan women’s cricket team, who are now resident in Australia.

Published : Nov 15, 2024 10:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File image of Afghan women playing cricket. (Photo by Aref Karimi / AFP)
File image of Afghan women playing cricket. (Photo by Aref Karimi / AFP) | Photo Credit: AREF KARIMI
infoIcon

File image of Afghan women playing cricket. (Photo by Aref Karimi / AFP) | Photo Credit: AREF KARIMI

An Afghanistan Women’s XI will play an exhibition T20 match against Cricket Without Borders XI at the Junction Oval, Melbourne on January 30.

The match will be facilitated by the Australian cricket community to help fulfill the ambition of the members of the Afghanistan women’s cricket team, who are now resident in Australia.

This coincides with the start of the CommBank Women’s Ashes Day/Night Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and will be part of the celebration of women’s cricket and inclusion throughout that historic occasion.

Australia’s State and Territory Associations, Premier and Community Clubs and other groups and individuals have aided their resettlement and provided opportunities to continue to play cricket in Australia.

The match has been organised in consultation with the Afghanistan women players based in Australia who will participate in the match and other stakeholders, including the Australian Government.

“Many people across cricket and the community have come together to provide support for members of the Afghanistan women’s team since their relocation to Australia and this match will be a celebration of that work,” Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia (CA) Chief Executive said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 3 Round 5: Mumbai leads by 48 runs against Services, Bengal 201/6 vs Madhya Pradesh
    Team Sportstar
  2. Afghanistan refugee women to feature in exhibition cricket match in Australia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shahrukh, Siddarth help Tamil Nadu inflate lead against Railways
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Vijay’s fifer, Rasheed’s fifty keep Andhra in driver’s seat vs Hyderabad on Day 2
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shrijith, Parantap combine to help Karnataka clamp down on Uttar Pradesh’s hopes
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Afghanistan refugee women to feature in exhibition cricket match in Australia
    Team Sportstar
  2. BCCI announces schedule for India women’s series against West Indies, Ireland
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mumbai beats Bengal to win Senior Women’s T20 Trophy for second time in a row
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lizelle Lee records highest WBBL score, fifth highest in women’s T20s
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL 2025: Gujarat Giants full list of retained and released players
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 3 Round 5: Mumbai leads by 48 runs against Services, Bengal 201/6 vs Madhya Pradesh
    Team Sportstar
  2. Afghanistan refugee women to feature in exhibition cricket match in Australia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shahrukh, Siddarth help Tamil Nadu inflate lead against Railways
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Vijay’s fifer, Rasheed’s fifty keep Andhra in driver’s seat vs Hyderabad on Day 2
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shrijith, Parantap combine to help Karnataka clamp down on Uttar Pradesh’s hopes
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment