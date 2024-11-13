BCCI announces schedule for India women’s series against West Indies, Ireland

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Indian women’s cricket team’s schedule for the upcoming home series against West Indies and Ireland.

The action will kick off in December with a three-match T20I series at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai against West Indies women, followed by three ODIs, which will take place in Baroda.

India will then take on Ireland Women for a three-match ODI series in Rajkot in January. The ODI series against West Indies and Ireland is a part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

India is coming off a 2-1 ODI series win against Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 winner New Zealand.

ALSO READ | Ponting: Gambhir is a prickly character, never took dig at Kohli

India is placed third in the ICC Women’s Championship standings after the series win over New Zealand with 25 points from 15 matches while New Zealand is sixth with 20 from 21.

Australia and England are at the top with 28 points each, from 18 and 21 matches, respectively.

West Indies Women’s Tour of India schedule (ALL TIMES IN IST)

T20 series 1st T20 - December 15, 2024 - 7:00 PM 2nd T20 - December 17, 2024 - 7:00 PM 3rd T20 - December 19, 2024 - 7:00 PM ODI series 1st ODI - December 22, 2024 - 1:30 PM 2nd ODI - December 24, 2024 - 1:30 PM 3rd ODI - December 27, 2024 - 9:30 AM

Ireland Women’s Tour of India Schedule