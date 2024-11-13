 />
Gambhir is prickly character, never took dig at Kohli: Ponting

Ponting, who had said that Kohli’s poor form would be a concern, clarified that his comments weren’t a dig at the former India captain.

Published : Nov 13, 2024 13:58 IST , Melbourne - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Gautam Gambhir and Ricky Ponting during their time together at Delhi Capitals (Delhi Dardevils).
Gautam Gambhir and Ricky Ponting during their time together at Delhi Capitals (Delhi Dardevils). | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre
Gautam Gambhir and Ricky Ponting during their time together at Delhi Capitals (Delhi Dardevils). | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Responding to Gautam Gambhir’s jibe at him, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Wednesday said the India head coach was a “prickly character” and insisted that his comments on Virat Kohli should not be construed as a dig at the batter, who himself would be worried about his prolonged lean patch.

Ponting, in an interview to ICC, had said that Kohli’s poor form would be a concern and any other international player would have struggle to keep his spot in the Test side with just two hundreds in five years.

He though had also spoken highly of Kohli’s ability to bounce back.

Gambhir, when asked about Ponting’s comments, said the Australian legend needn’t be concerned about Indian cricket.

“I was surprised to read the reaction but knowing the coach, Gautam Gambhir ... he’s quite a prickly character, so I’m not surprised it was him who said something back,” Ponting told 7News when asked about Gambhir’s comments.

READ | Gambhir defends Kohli and Rohit after Ponting questions their form

“If he comes my way, yeah. I don’t expect him to. We have got quite a bit of history, against each other. I have actually coached him at Delhi Capitals and he is quite a prickly character,” Ponting said in jest when the anchor asked if he would shake hands with Gambhir if they cross path.

One of the greatest batters of his time, Ponting then explained what he meant and felt that things were taken out of context.

“In no way was it a dig at him (Kohli). I followed it up by saying he’s played well in Australia and he’ll be keen to bounce back over here...If you ask Virat, I’m sure he would be a little bit concerned that he hasn’t been able to make the same amount of hundreds as he has in previous years,” he said.

