IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans appoints Parthiv Patel as assistant and batting coach

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Gujarat Titans on Wednesday announced the appointment of Parthiv Patel as its new assistant and batting coach.

The former Indian wicketkeeper-batter has previously worked as the talent scout for Mumbai Indians for three seasons and has also served as the batting coach for Mumbai Emirates in 2023.

During his playing career, Parthiv Patel has featured in 25 Tests, 38 ODIs and a couple of T20Is for India. In domestic cricket, he featured in 194 first-class matches for Gujarat.

Parthiv has also played for multiple IPL teams including Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while winning titles with the former two sides.

The former champion will be hoping to improve on its 2024 showing where it finished eighth in the points table.