India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: IND v SA predicted XI, fantasy team picks, squads

With a series equally poised 1-1, both India and South Africa will be aiming to take a lead in the third of the four-match T20I series at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

After a loss in the first T20I, host South Africa bounced back in the second game to level the series. South Africa restricted India on 124/6 and then chased down the target with an over to spare and three wickets remaining.

India’s Varun Chakaravarthy picked up a five-wicket haul, but in vain.

PREDICTED 11s

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger/ Lutho Sipamla, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee

SA vs IND Dream11 Wicketkeeper - Sanju Samson Batters - Tristan Stubbs, Suryakumar Yadav, David Miller All-rounders - Marco Jansen, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel Bowlers - Varun Chakravarthy, Gerald Coetzee, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Ramandeep Singh, Yash Dayal

South Africa Squad: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter, Patrick Kruger, Mihlali Mpongwana, Donovan Ferreira, Ottneil Baartman, Lutho Sipamla