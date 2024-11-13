 />
WI vs ENG: England’s Topley fined for smashing chair after injury against West Indies

As Topley walked up the steps of the pavilion at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, he picked up a chair and smashed it on the staircase handrail.

Published : Nov 13, 2024 11:01 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Reece Topley of England leaves the field after picking an injury during the 1st T20 International between the West Indies and England.
Reece Topley of England leaves the field after picking an injury during the 1st T20 International between the West Indies and England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Reece Topley of England leaves the field after picking an injury during the 1st T20 International between the West Indies and England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England pacer Reece Topley has been docked 15% of his match fee for smashing a chair in frustration after picking up an injury in the first Twenty20 International against West Indies.

The left-arm quick suffered his latest injury setback on Saturday when he jarred his knee while bowling. He eventually left the field due to the injury and missed the second match.

As he walked up the steps of the pavilion at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Topley picked up a chair and smashed it on the staircase handrail.

READ | WI vs ENG, 3rd T20I: West Indies’ Joseph returns from suspension; Russell out with injury

The governing International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday that Tokely had breached the code of conduct article relating to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings”.

In addition to the fine Topley also incurred one demerit point. Four or more demerit points within a 24-month period are converted into suspension points and a player is banned under the ICC’s code of conduct.

England leads the five-match series 2-0 with the third T20 scheduled for Thursday in Gros Islet. 

