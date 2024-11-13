England pacer Reece Topley has been docked 15% of his match fee for smashing a chair in frustration after picking up an injury in the first Twenty20 International against West Indies.
The left-arm quick suffered his latest injury setback on Saturday when he jarred his knee while bowling. He eventually left the field due to the injury and missed the second match.
As he walked up the steps of the pavilion at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Topley picked up a chair and smashed it on the staircase handrail.
READ | WI vs ENG, 3rd T20I: West Indies’ Joseph returns from suspension; Russell out with injury
The governing International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday that Tokely had breached the code of conduct article relating to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings”.
In addition to the fine Topley also incurred one demerit point. Four or more demerit points within a 24-month period are converted into suspension points and a player is banned under the ICC’s code of conduct.
England leads the five-match series 2-0 with the third T20 scheduled for Thursday in Gros Islet.
Latest on Sportstar
- WI vs ENG: England’s Topley fined for smashing chair after injury against West Indies
- Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Day 1 Round 5: UP 28/4 vs Karnataka; Shami in playing XI for Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai vs Services start delayed
- ATP Finals: Unwell Alcaraz unlikely to be at 100% for Rublev match, says coach
- Anderson: Had no clue what I would have done if cricket didn’t happen
- WI vs ENG, 3rd T20I: West Indies’ Joseph returns from suspension; Russell out with injury
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE