India needs to step up its game against a resurgent South Africa to regain the lost ground on unfamiliar SuperSport Park conditions when the two teams clash in the third T20I on Wednesday.
Since 2009, India has played only one T20I at this venue, the last one in 2018 which it lost by six wickets. The team has only one survivor from that squad -- Hardik Pandya.
IND vs SA 3rd T20I - MATCH DETAILS
When will the third T20I between India and South Africa take place?
The third T20I between India and South Africa will take place on Wednesday, November 13.
Where will the third T20I between India and South Africa be held?
The third T20I between India and South Africa will be held at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion on Wednesday.
When will the third T20I between India and South Africa start?
The second T20I between India and South Africa will begin at 8:30 PM IST.
Where will the third T20I between India and South Africa be telecast live in India?
The third T20I between India and South Africa will be telecast live on the Sports18 channel in India.
Where will the third T20I between India and South Africa be streamed live in India?
Live streaming of the third T20I between India and South Africa will be on JioCinema
SQUADS
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs South Africa 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming info: When and where to watch IND v SA?
- How Jalaj Saxena’s ‘professional decision’ helped him become a Ranji Trophy legend?
- English FA starts investigation into referee and offensive remarks about Klopp
- Tata Steel Chess 2024: Indian youngsters ready for fast-paced challenge at India Rapid & Blitz tournament
- Asian Champions Trophy: India women edges 3-2 win against South Korea
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE