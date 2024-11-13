 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming info: When and where to watch IND v SA?

Here’s the streaming and telecast details of the third T20I between India and South Africa, happening at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion on Wednesday.

Published : Nov 13, 2024 07:03 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Varun Chakravarthy, center, celebrates the dismissal of South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen, left, during the second T20 cricket match between South Africa and India.
India’s Varun Chakravarthy, center, celebrates the dismissal of South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen, left, during the second T20 cricket match between South Africa and India. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Varun Chakravarthy, center, celebrates the dismissal of South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen, left, during the second T20 cricket match between South Africa and India. | Photo Credit: AP

India needs to step up its game against a resurgent South Africa to regain the lost ground on unfamiliar SuperSport Park conditions when the two teams clash in the third T20I on Wednesday.

Since 2009, India has played only one T20I at this venue, the last one in 2018 which it lost by six wickets. The team has only one survivor from that squad -- Hardik Pandya.

Read the full preview here

IND vs SA 3rd T20I - MATCH DETAILS

When will the third T20I between India and South Africa take place?

The third T20I between India and South Africa will take place on Wednesday, November 13.

Where will the third T20I between India and South Africa be held?

The third T20I between India and South Africa will be held at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion on Wednesday.

When will the third T20I between India and South Africa start?

The second T20I between India and South Africa will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the third T20I between India and South Africa be telecast live in India?

The third T20I between India and South Africa will be telecast live on the Sports18 channel in India.

Where will the third T20I between India and South Africa be streamed live in India?

Live streaming of the third T20I between India and South Africa will be on JioCinema

SQUADS
India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Tristan Stubbs, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is)

Related Topics

India /

South Africa /

South Africa vs India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming info: When and where to watch IND v SA?
    Team Sportstar
  2. How Jalaj Saxena’s ‘professional decision’ helped him become a Ranji Trophy legend?
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. English FA starts investigation into referee and offensive remarks about Klopp
    AP
  4. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Indian youngsters ready for fast-paced challenge at India Rapid & Blitz tournament
    Mayank
  5. Asian Champions Trophy: India women edges 3-2 win against South Korea
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India vs South Africa 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming info: When and where to watch IND v SA?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Anderson: Had clue no clue what I would have done if cricket didn’t happen
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Karnataka visits Uttar Pradesh in hunt for outright win to revive campaign
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Sai Kishore-less Tamil Nadu faces Railways in high-stakes encounter
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Vihari, Lalith hold key as Andhra hopes to revive season against in-form Hyderabad
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming info: When and where to watch IND v SA?
    Team Sportstar
  2. How Jalaj Saxena’s ‘professional decision’ helped him become a Ranji Trophy legend?
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. English FA starts investigation into referee and offensive remarks about Klopp
    AP
  4. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Indian youngsters ready for fast-paced challenge at India Rapid & Blitz tournament
    Mayank
  5. Asian Champions Trophy: India women edges 3-2 win against South Korea
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment