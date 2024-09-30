The Indian Premier League (IPL) announced the new player retention rules ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction, to be held later this year.

According to the new regulations, each franchise can retain a maximum of six players using Retentions and the Right to Match (RTM) options. There is no limit on the number of overseas players that can be retained.

Each team can retain a maximum of five capped players and a maximum of two uncapped players.

Who will CSK retain ahead of the mega auction?

CSK’s POSSIBLE RETENTIONS AHEAD OF IPL 2025 AUCTION Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Rachin Ravindra, Matheesha Pathirana, MS Dhoni.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the five-time IPL champion, is likely to retain former captain, MS Dhoni, as an uncapped player. This possibility arises due to the IPL’s decision to reinstate a 2008 rule, which allows Indian players who have been retired from international cricket for at least five years prior to the upcoming season to enter the auction as uncapped players.

The Super Kings are expected to retain death-overs specialist Matheesha Pathirana and spin-hitter Shivam Dube. Ravindra Jadeja, widely regarded as one of the sport’s finest all-rounders and a dynamic presence on the field, along with Rachin Ravindra and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, are also likely to feature on the retention list.