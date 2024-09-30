MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL player retentions: Six players CSK could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) announced the new player retention rules ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction, to be held later this year. Here are the possible players Chennai Super Kings could retain.

Published : Sep 30, 2024 11:13 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
M.S. Dhoni is most likely to be retained by CSK ahead of this year’s mega auction.
M.S. Dhoni is most likely to be retained by CSK ahead of this year’s mega auction. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH
infoIcon

M.S. Dhoni is most likely to be retained by CSK ahead of this year’s mega auction. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH

The Indian Premier League (IPL) announced the new player retention rules ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction, to be held later this year.

According to the new regulations, each franchise can retain a maximum of six players using Retentions and the Right to Match (RTM) options. There is no limit on the number of overseas players that can be retained.

Each team can retain a maximum of five capped players and a maximum of two uncapped players.

ALSO READ
IPL player retention rules for mega auction explained: Format, use of RTM and retention slabs

Who will CSK retain ahead of the mega auction?

CSK’s POSSIBLE RETENTIONS AHEAD OF IPL 2025 AUCTION  
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Rachin Ravindra, Matheesha Pathirana, MS Dhoni.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the five-time IPL champion, is likely to retain former captain, MS Dhoni, as an uncapped player. This possibility arises due to the IPL’s decision to reinstate a 2008 rule, which allows Indian players who have been retired from international cricket for at least five years prior to the upcoming season to enter the auction as uncapped players.

The Super Kings are expected to retain death-overs specialist Matheesha Pathirana and spin-hitter Shivam Dube. Ravindra Jadeja, widely regarded as one of the sport’s finest all-rounders and a dynamic presence on the field, along with Rachin Ravindra and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, are also likely to feature on the retention list.

Related Topics

IPL AUCTION /

IPL 2025 /

Chennai Super Kings

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL player retentions: Six players Punjab Kings could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL player retentions: Six players Sunrisers Hyderabad could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Mominul Haque becomes second Bangladesh batter to score Test century in India
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL player retentions: Six players Rajasthan Royals could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL player retentions: Six players RCB could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL player retentions: Six players KKR could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL player retentions: Six players CSK could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL player retentions: Six players RCB could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL player retentions: Six players Rajasthan Royals could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL player retentions: Six players Sunrisers Hyderabad could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL player retentions: Six players Punjab Kings could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL player retentions: Six players Sunrisers Hyderabad could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Mominul Haque becomes second Bangladesh batter to score Test century in India
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL player retentions: Six players Rajasthan Royals could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL player retentions: Six players RCB could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment