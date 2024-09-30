MagazineBuy Print

Al Nassr vs Al Rayyan, AFC Champions League LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action?

Ronaldo missed out on Al Nassr’s first match in the AFC Champions League Elite 2023-24 with a viral infection and he will now be raring to go in a home game in Saudi Arabia.

Published : Sep 30, 2024 08:30 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Ronaldo has looked in good touch, scoring twice in Al Nassr’s last three games and will hope to continue his form in Asia as well.
Ronaldo has looked in good touch, scoring twice in Al Nassr's last three games and will hope to continue his form in Asia as well.
infoIcon

Ronaldo has looked in good touch, scoring twice in Al Nassr’s last three games and will hope to continue his form in Asia as well. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to find his first win in this season of the AFC Champions League Elite (ACL Elite) as his side Al Nassr hosts Al Rayyan at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on Monday.

Nassr started its ACL Elite campaign with a 1-1 draw with Iraqi side Al Shorta but has won all its next three games since. Its captain Ronaldo has also looked in good touch, scoring twice in three games and will hope to continue his form in Asia as well.

Ronaldo is the highest goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) with 140 goals and was felicitated by UEFA for the achievement during the UCL draw this season.

However, he has not been able to replicate a similar performance with Al Nassr so far, which reached the quarterfinals last season, losing to Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates 1-3 in penalties.

ALSO READ: Angelo Gabriel, Cristiano Ronaldo on target as Al Nassr cruises past Al Wehda

The Portugal legend missed out on his team’s first match in this edition of the tournament, rebranded as ACL Elite, with a viral infection and he will now be raring to go in a home game in Saudi Arabia.

Al Rayyan, on the other hand, has struggled for form this season with just two wins in seven games and was thrashed 1-3 in its first Champions League game by Saudi champion Al Hilal.

Since then, its form has continued to plummet with two losses and four goals conceded in the Qatar Stars League.

When and where will Al Nassr vs Al Rayyan be played?
The AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Nassr and Al Rayyan will be played at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The match is scheduled for a 11:30 pm IST (9:00 pm local time) kick-off.
Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Rayyan in the AFC Champions League Elite?
The AFC Champions League Elite match, Al Nassr vs Al Rayyan, will be telecast on Sports18 SD and HD. It can also be live streamed on FanCode.

