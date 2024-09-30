Al Nassr vs Al Rayyan, AFC Champions League LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action?

Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to find his first win in this season of the AFC Champions League Elite (ACL Elite) as his side Al Nassr hosts Al Rayyan at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on Monday.

Nassr started its ACL Elite campaign with a 1-1 draw with Iraqi side Al Shorta but has won all its next three games since. Its captain Ronaldo has also looked in good touch, scoring twice in three games and will hope to continue his form in Asia as well.

Ronaldo is the highest goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) with 140 goals and was felicitated by UEFA for the achievement during the UCL draw this season.

However, he has not been able to replicate a similar performance with Al Nassr so far, which reached the quarterfinals last season, losing to Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates 1-3 in penalties.

The Portugal legend missed out on his team’s first match in this edition of the tournament, rebranded as ACL Elite, with a viral infection and he will now be raring to go in a home game in Saudi Arabia.

Al Rayyan, on the other hand, has struggled for form this season with just two wins in seven games and was thrashed 1-3 in its first Champions League game by Saudi champion Al Hilal.

Since then, its form has continued to plummet with two losses and four goals conceded in the Qatar Stars League.