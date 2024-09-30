Al Nassr vs Al Rayyan LIVE SCORE: NAS v ALR, Cristiano Ronaldo starts, AFC Champions League Elite updates

Cristiano Ronaldo looks for Champions League glory in Asia

Ronaldo is the highest goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) with 140 goals and was felicitated by UEFA for the achievement during the UCL draw this season.

However, he has not been able to replicate a similar performance with Al Nassr so far, which reached the quarterfinals last season, losing to Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates 1-3 in penalties.

The Portugal legend missed out on his team’s first match in this edition of the tournament, rebranded as ACL Elite, with a viral infection and he will now be raring to go in a home game in Saudi Arabia.