Al Nassr vs Al Rayyan LIVE SCORE: NAS v ALR, Cristiano Ronaldo starts, AFC Champions League Elite updates

Key Updates
- September 30, 2024 23:344’
Ronaldo steals the ball along the left flank and tries to make a run but he is surrounde by three men from the opposition and his attacks is nipped in the bud.
- September 30, 2024 23:333’
Talisca’s left-footed hit is deflected off for a corner, which is then cleared by Rayyan’s defence.
- September 30, 2024 23:321’
Ronaldo starts in a 4-3-3 formation and Nassr is pressing high up the pitch and Saleh staves off the first attack along the left as Rayyan’s goalkeeper controls the ball easily.
- September 30, 2024 23:30Kick-Off!
The match between Al Nassr and Al Rayyan begins in the Saudi Arabian capital. Nassr, in yellow-and-blue start from left to right while Rayyan, in red-and-black, start from the other end.
- September 30, 2024 23:22Minutes to kick-off!
The players of both teams are ready in the tunnel and walk out of on the field for the high-voltage clash. Cristiano Ronaldo is starting his first match in the AFC Champions League Elite this season.
- September 30, 2024 23:14Time for final warm-up
- September 30, 2024 23:12Cristiano Ronaldo looks for Champions League glory in Asia
Ronaldo is the highest goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) with 140 goals and was felicitated by UEFA for the achievement during the UCL draw this season.
However, he has not been able to replicate a similar performance with Al Nassr so far, which reached the quarterfinals last season, losing to Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates 1-3 in penalties.
The Portugal legend missed out on his team’s first match in this edition of the tournament, rebranded as ACL Elite, with a viral infection and he will now be raring to go in a home game in Saudi Arabia.
- September 30, 2024 23:02Al Rayyan Starting XI:
Victor - Amaro, Garcia, Shehata, Saleh - Trezeguet, Hatem, De Sart, Brenet - Guedes, Bencharki
- September 30, 2024 22:33Al Nassr’s Starting XI
- September 30, 2024 22:10Match Preview
Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to find his first win in this season of the AFC Champions League Elite (ACL Elite) as his side Al Nassr hosts Al Rayyan at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on Monday.
Nassr started its ACL Elite campaign with a 1-1 draw with Iraqi side Al Shorta but has won all its next three games since. Its captain Ronaldo has also looked in good touch, scoring twice in three games and will hope to continue his form in Asia as well.
Latest on Sportstar
- Al Nassr vs Al Rayyan LIVE SCORE: NAS v ALR, Cristiano Ronaldo starts, AFC Champions League Elite updates
- Murugappa Gold Cup: Olympian Deepak Thakur stresses on the need of a bigger player pool for IOCL
- IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: India takes the aggressive route against Bangladesh on Day 4 to force result in rain-hit match
- BCCI vice president Shukla says government will decide whether India will travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy
- Ranji champs Mumbai set for ‘ultimate test’ against Rest of India to end long Irani Cup draught
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE