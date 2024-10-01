MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Cristiano Ronaldo scores in AFC Champions League Elite, dedicates goal to father with unique celebration

With Al Nassr leading 1-0, we got the ball on the right side of the penalty box and shot with his left foot as the ball curled in to kiss the net in the 76th minute.

Published : Oct 01, 2024 02:02 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal against Al Rayyan in the AFC Champions League Elite match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal against Al Rayyan in the AFC Champions League Elite match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal against Al Rayyan in the AFC Champions League Elite match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Cristiano Ronaldo opened his account in this edition of the AFC Champions League Elite in dramatic fashion as he scored with his weaker foot for Al Nassr, against Al Rayyan at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

With the team leading 1-0, we got the ball on the right side of the penalty box and shot with his left foot as the ball curled in to kiss the net in the 76th minute. The 39-year-old ran to the corner of the field and raised both his hands up in the air, dedicating the goal to his father, who would have been 71 years old on this day.

It was Ronaldo’s eighth goal for Al Nassr this season, with the forward assisting two more goals for the Saudi Arabian side so far.

The strike proved to be the difference as Al Rayyan’s Roger Guedes pulled a goal back late in the second half, with the match ending 2-1 in Nassr’s favour.

The win propelled Nassr to third in the group standings in the Champions League.

Ronaldo had missed the first match of the Champions League with a viral infection and looked promising from kick-off against the Qatari outfit on Tuesday. He came close to scoring four times, including a goal which was chalked off-side by the thinnest if margins.

Nassr hosts Al Orobah FC in its next match four days later, looking to win the Saudi Pro League for the first time after Ronaldo’s move to the Saudi side last year.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores in AFC Champions League Elite for Al Nassr
    Team Sportstar
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo scores in AFC Champions League Elite, dedicates goal to father with unique celebration
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sarfaraz, Jurel, Yash Dayal released from India Test squad to play Irani Cup in Lucknow
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Mehidy says Bangladesh still in the game, accepts Shakib’s experience benefitted
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Morne Morkel says depth in batting order allowed India to switch gears seamlessly against Bangladesh
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo scores in AFC Champions League Elite, dedicates goal to father with unique celebration
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores in AFC Champions League Elite for Al Nassr
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Rayyan LIVE SCORE: NAS 2-1 RAY, Cristiano Ronaldo, scores, AFC Champions League Elite updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA bans Cameroon football great Samuel Eto’o from national team games for six months
    AP
  5. Germany’s captain Alexandra Popp announces international retirement
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores in AFC Champions League Elite for Al Nassr
    Team Sportstar
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo scores in AFC Champions League Elite, dedicates goal to father with unique celebration
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sarfaraz, Jurel, Yash Dayal released from India Test squad to play Irani Cup in Lucknow
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Mehidy says Bangladesh still in the game, accepts Shakib’s experience benefitted
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Morne Morkel says depth in batting order allowed India to switch gears seamlessly against Bangladesh
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment