WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores in AFC Champions League Elite for Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo opened his account in this edition of the AFC Champions League Elite when he scored for Al Nassr against Al Rayyan in Riyadh on Tuesday.
More to follow.
