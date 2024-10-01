Premier League 2024-25: Southampton’s Jack Stephens to miss another two games for abusive language

Southampton captain Jack Stephens has been handed a fine of 50,000 pounds ($66,535) and banned for two games for his abusive language toward officials during last month’s Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Stephens was sent off for his high challenge on Alejandro Garnacho in its 3-0 loss to United on September 14.

The 30-year-old defender argued with referee Stuart Attwell which led to the filing of an extraordinary incident report.

“The defender admitted that he used abusive and insulting words towards both the match referee and fourth official around the 79th minute after he had been sent off,” the FA said in a statement.

“An independent Regulatory Commission imposed these sanctions, and its written reasons can be seen below,” it added

Stephens will miss Southampton’s upcoming games against Arsenal and Leicester City. He already served a three-game suspension for the red card, missing matches against Ipswich Town, Everton and Bournemouth.

Southampton is second from bottom in the league standings on one point.