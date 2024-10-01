Southampton captain Jack Stephens has been handed a fine of 50,000 pounds ($66,535) and banned for two games for his abusive language toward officials during last month’s Premier League clash with Manchester United.
Stephens was sent off for his high challenge on Alejandro Garnacho in its 3-0 loss to United on September 14.
The 30-year-old defender argued with referee Stuart Attwell which led to the filing of an extraordinary incident report.
“The defender admitted that he used abusive and insulting words towards both the match referee and fourth official around the 79th minute after he had been sent off,” the FA said in a statement.
ALSO READ | Corners, Gabriel and Jover: Arsenal’s game-changing set-piece routines
“An independent Regulatory Commission imposed these sanctions, and its written reasons can be seen below,” it added
Stephens will miss Southampton’s upcoming games against Arsenal and Leicester City. He already served a three-game suspension for the red card, missing matches against Ipswich Town, Everton and Bournemouth.
Southampton is second from bottom in the league standings on one point.
Latest on Sportstar
- Tamil Nadu squad for Ranji Trophy: Washington misses out, Siddarth gets maiden call-up for Saurashtra game
- Premier League 2024-25: Southampton’s Jack Stephens to miss another two games for abusive language
- IND-W vs SA-W Live, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: India 58/3 (9); Smriti Mandhana falls for 21 vs South Africa
- Ricciardo’s replacement Lawson hit with grid penalty before US Grand Prix: Red Bull Racing
- Second-ranked Zverev battles lung inflammation ahead of Shanghai Masters
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE