Latest issue of Sportstar

Have you subscribed yet?

IND-W vs SA-W Live, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: India, South Africa in final rehearsal ahead of opening round

IND-W vs SA-W, warm-up match live: Follow the live updates of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 between India and South Africa in Dubai on Tuesday.

Updated : Oct 01, 2024 18:41 IST

Team Sportstar

Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match between India and South Africa in Dubai.

  • October 01, 2024 18:39
    Venue stats and toss factor

    Did you know this will be the first time top-ranked women’s teams will be playing in Dubai? 

    Here’s a bit of the Dubai and Sharjah - the two venues of the World Cup

    Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Venues stats and toss factor

    The women’s T20 World Cup 2024 matches will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium - two venues that have only hosted a total of 15 women T20Is so far.

  • October 01, 2024 18:27
    Squads analysis ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

    Wondering how all the teams have built up to the tournament? We have got out covered! 

    Here’s Lavanya with details about everything you need to know. 

    ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Preview: Squads analysis, form guide and lowdown on conditions

    The upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup has seen contrasting build-ups for the participating teams, with India gearing up to bid for its maiden ICC trophy.

  • October 01, 2024 18:04
    Streaming info

    While the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website, the warm-up match between India Women and South Africa Women will not be live streamed in India nor it will be on telecast. 

    Follow Sportstar to get live updates. 

  • October 01, 2024 17:48
    Welcome

    Welcome to the live coverage of India’s second warm-up match ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. Today the women in blue will take on South Africa in Dubai. Stay tuned for the live updates. 

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
