IND-W vs SA-W Live, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: India, South Africa in final rehearsal ahead of opening round

- October 01, 2024 18:39Venue stats and toss factor
Did you know this will be the first time top-ranked women’s teams will be playing in Dubai?
Here’s a bit of the Dubai and Sharjah - the two venues of the World Cup
- October 01, 2024 18:27Squads analysis ahead of T20 World Cup 2024
Wondering how all the teams have built up to the tournament? We have got out covered!
Here’s Lavanya with details about everything you need to know.
- October 01, 2024 18:04Streaming info
While the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website, the warm-up match between India Women and South Africa Women will not be live streamed in India nor it will be on telecast.
Follow Sportstar to get live updates.
- October 01, 2024 17:48Welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of India’s second warm-up match ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. Today the women in blue will take on South Africa in Dubai. Stay tuned for the live updates.
