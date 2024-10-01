MagazineBuy Print

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-ups: Sri Lanka beats Scotland; Pakistan falls to second consecutive defeat

The Chamari Athapaththu-led side bundled Scotland out for just 58 in 19 overs as only Sarah Bryce (24) and Rachel Slater (10 not out) registerd double-figure scores.

Published : Oct 01, 2024 12:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka skittled Scotland for 58 in its second warm-up match.
Sri Lanka skittled Scotland for 58 in its second warm-up match. | Photo Credit: ICC
infoIcon

Sri Lanka skittled Scotland for 58 in its second warm-up match. | Photo Credit: ICC

Sri Lanka won its second consecutive ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match, beating Scotland by five wickets at the 7he Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Monday.

The Chamari Athapaththu-led side bundled Scotland out for just 58 in 19 overs as only opener Sarah Bryce (24) and Rachel Slater (10 not out) registerd double-figure scores.

Udeshika Prabodhani (2/3) and Sachini Nisansala (2/10) picked two wickets each to lead the bowling charts for Sri Lanka after Scotland elected to bat first. Scotland will also rue the fact that its innings included three run-outs, denying its batters much-needed time in the middle ahead of the showpiece event.

Though Sri Lanka was reduced to three for two in the second over, Kavisha Dilhari struck 27 runs off 34 balls to guide her team home.

In the other game on Monday, Pakistan fell to its second consecutive defeat in the warm-ups as Bangladesh registered a comprehensive 23-run win at ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai.

After electing to bat, the top seven batters in Bangladesh’s line-up registered double-digit scores, with Shorna Akter top-scoring with an unbeaten 28 to lead her side to 140 for seven in 20 overs.

In reply, Pakistan’s batting crumbled as Bangladesh’s bowlers fired in unison, with Marufa Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan and Shorna picking two wickets each.

