India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 5: BAN 146 all out; IND loses Rohit, Gill in chase of 95-run target

Key Updates
- October 01, 2024 13:135th over
Four!! Edged and flies past the lone slip fielder for a boundary. Streaky! Four!! Jaiswal continues to attack. Sweeps a full one in front of square for another boundary. Appeals for lbw and the umpire raises his finger! Gill reviews.
- October 01, 2024 13:10IND 25/1 in 4 overs
Shakib continues, around the wicket to the right hander. Gill punches one to long off and walks across for a single. The field has been spread out and there are ample opportunities for singles here.
- October 01, 2024 13:06Rohit falls for 8!
WICKET!! Mehidy strikes! Rohit tried to go for the big sweep first up, hits it straight to the fielder in the deep.
Rohit Sharma c Hasan Mahmud b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 8 (7b)
Gill in at 3. Four!! Gill brings out the sweep this time and finds the boundary at square leg.
IND 23/1 in 3 overs
- October 01, 2024 13:02IND 18/0 in 2 overs
Spin from both ends. Shakib with the ball in hand. Four!! Jaiswal punches the second ball through covers for four! On the pads, turned to deep square leg for a single. Rohit punches a full one to deep cover for a run. Four!! Too wide outside off, Jaiswal slashes and finds the gap for four.
- October 01, 2024 12:58IND 8/0 in 1 over
Mehidy Hasan Miraz with the new ball. Short leg in place for Rohit. Full on leg stump, turned away to the leg side. Outside off next ball, the outside edge runs to third man for a couple. Rohit looks to come down and smoke one over midwicket, trickles away to mid off for a single. Four!! Rohit brings out the sweep, gets it fine and to the boundary.
- October 01, 2024 12:53Welcome to the second session!
Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal stride out with a 95-run target in front of them. From what looked like a drab draw, India has now ensured it is within touching distance of a famous win.
- October 01, 2024 12:144BAN 146 all out
Bumrah with the ball. Khaled gets off the mark with a FOUR. OUT! Bumrah’s ball castle’s Mushfiqur’s stumps to wrap up Bangladesh’s second innings with the bat. India needs 95 runs to win the Test match.
- October 01, 2024 12:094BAN 141/9 in 45 overs
Jadeja continues. Another FOUR in Mushfiqur’s bag as he drives it. A rare wide in the match. A dot to end the over.
- October 01, 2024 12:06BAN 134/9 in 44 overs
Ashwin continues. A quick run in the last ball.
- October 01, 2024 12:01BAN 133/9 in 44 overs
Jadeja continues. A run to end the over as Mushfiqur retains the strike.
- October 01, 2024 11:55BAN 132/9 in 43 overs
Ashwin brought back. Rohit goes for a review as Ashwin seems to have gotten Khaled’s lbw. NOT OUT! Ball is missing the stumps.
- October 01, 2024 11:51BAN 131/9 in 42 overs
Jadeja’s first ball in his eighth over catches Mushfiqur’s arm, on-field umpire gives out. Batter has taken review. NOT OUT! The ball is missing the stumps by some way. A dot to end the over.
- October 01, 2024 11:44WBAN 130/9 in 41 overs
Bumrah with the ball. The pacer almost clips Taijul’s off stump with a cutter. Next ball, Bumrah bowls a slower one and traps the batter’s leg before wicket, umpire gives out. However, the batter has gone for a review. OUT! Taijul goes for 0 for 13 balls.
- October 01, 2024 11:404BAN 130/8 in 40 overs
Jadeja with the ball. FOUR! Mushfiqur continues to find the boundary, this time over the covers. A dot to end the over.
- October 01, 2024 11:36BAN 126/8 in 39 overs
Bumrah continues. A maiden as Taijul faces all six balls with caution.
- October 01, 2024 11:324BAN 126/8 in 38 overs
Jadeja continues. Innovative from Mushfiqur as he reverse-sweeps towards third man for a FOUR. Another FOUR to end the over.
- October 01, 2024 11:26WBAN 118/8 in 37 overs
Bumrah brought back. OUT! Mehidy tries to defend but an outside edge means he has to walk back to the pavilion for nine runs. Taijul Islam the latest batter to come on. A wicket maiden.
- October 01, 2024 11:244BAN 118/7 in 36 overs
Jadeja continues. After a couple of backfoot defenses, Mushfiqur sweeps it towards square for a FOUR.
- October 01, 2024 11:174BAN 114/7 in 35 overs
Akash Deep continues. FOUR. Mushfiqur cuts it towards backward point for a boundary. No Ball! Akash Deep oversteps his crease. Another FOUR as an outside edge helps the race away to the boundary towards deep backward point.
- October 01, 2024 11:144BAN 104/7 in34 overs
FOUR! Mehidy sweeps Jadeja for a boundary towards square leg. Two more runs in this over, with a dot ball to end it. Bangladesh brings up its 100.
- October 01, 2024 11:09BAN 98/7 in 33 overs
Akash Deep continues from the other end. Siraj there dives to save a run as the batters take three runs between the wickets.
- October 01, 2024 11:04WBAN 94/7 in 32 overs
Jadeja continues with his third. OUT! This time it’s Shakib who has to walk back for a duck! He tries to play it short but the ball catches the middle of the bat and goes straight to Jadeja’s safe hands. Mehidy Hasan at the crease, welcomed by the spinner with a turning ball. A wicket maiden for Jadeja.
- October 01, 2024 10:58BAN 94/6 in 31 overs
Shakib the newest batter at the crease. Akash Deep continues. A maiden over from the pacer.
- October 01, 2024 10:55WBAN 94/6 in 30 overs
Jadeja continues. OUT! Litton tries to cut the ball but instead catches an edge and Rishabh Pant comfortably catches it behind the stumps. The spinner gets his second in as many overs.
- October 01, 2024 10:49WBAN 94/5 in 29 overs
Akash Deep with his fifth, almost catches Shadman’s outside edge. OUT! Shadman goes for 50 as Jaiswal is there at the gully to catch the batter’s shot which came off the outer edge. Just one run off that over, along with Shadman’s wicket.
- October 01, 2024 10:43WBAN 93/4 in 28 overs
Ravindra Jadeja for the first time in the second innings. And he strikes early! He gets Shanto’s leg stump to send the Bangladesh skipper back. Mushfiqur Rahim comes in. With a single on the last ball, Shadman Islam becomes the first Bangladeshi opener to score a fifty on Indian soil!
- October 01, 2024 10:37BAN 90/3 in 27 overs
Akash Deep brought in for the first time today. A big shout from the pacer as he catches Shadman’s leg before wicket. Rohit takes a review. The review shows Umpire’s Call and Shadman remains at the crease. Just one run from the over.
- October 01, 2024 10:31BAN 89/3 in 26 overs
Ashwin continues. Full on offstump, defended to the offside for a single. Just a couple runs from the over.
- October 01, 2024 10:26BAN 87/3 in 25 overs
Siraj again. Four!! A rare misfield from Jadeja at point and the ball runs away to the fence for a boundary. Four!! Second boundary of the over, coming with a cut shot through square.
- October 01, 2024 10:24BAN 79/3 in 24 overs
Ashwin continues. Shadman clips a full one to square leg and sneaks in a single. Too full, driven to long off for a single.
- October 01, 2024 10:16BAN 75/3 in 23 overs
Siraj with his third. Four!! Too full on the stumps, Shanto drives through wide long on for a boundary. Beats him on his outside edge next ball.
- October 01, 2024 10:14BAN 69/3 in 22 overs
Four!! Another beautiful drive through the covers by Shadman, finds the boundary. Ashwin goes shorter, the cut fetches Shadman four more runs.
- October 01, 2024 10:10BAN 61/3 in 21 overs
Siraj continues. Streaky four!! Extra bounce, takes Shanto’s edge but flies through the gap in the cordon for a boundary.
- October 01, 2024 10:08BAN 57/3 in 20 overs
Four!! Good use of the feet from Shadman, steps down and drives through covers for a boundary. 7 runs off the Ashwin over.
- October 01, 2024 10:02BAN 50/3 in 19 overs
Siraj into the attack. Comes from over the wicket to the left hander. Shanto clips one to mid on for a single. Fifty up for Bangladesh!
- October 01, 2024 09:59BAN 49/3 in 18 overs
Shanto looks to come down and tonk one, nowhere near the connection required and it falls well short of long on. Shadman brings out the reverse but an excellent fielding effort in the ring by Bumrah prevents a boundary. Four!! Full outside off, Shadman walks forward and drives it through covers for a boundary.
- October 01, 2024 09:52BAN 42/3 in 17 overs
Bumrah again. Length on off stump, Shadman blocks off the back foot. Shadman happy to block anything that is line with the stumps. He has now batted 60 balls for just 15 runs. Four!! A touch fuller and it catches the outside edge, races past Jaiswal at gully for a boundary.
- October 01, 2024 09:49BAN 38/3 in 16 overs
Ashwin with his eighth. Shanto edges one, playing off the back foot but drops in front of Rohit at slip. Single down to long on for Shanto.
- October 01, 2024 09:45BAN 36/3 in 15 overs
Bumrah continues. Fuller and on the stumps, forcing Shadman to play at it. Maiden over.
- October 01, 2024 09:41Ashwin removes Mominul!
Ashwin again. Continues to try and spin one from leg stump. WICKET!! Full down leg, Mominul looks to sweep but only manages an edge which is pouched by an expertly-placed leg slip. Excellent field placing. India has the opening it was looking for.
Mominul Haque c Rahul b Ashwin 2 (8b)
Shanto in at 5. Tighter lines for him. Forcing him to come forward and defend.
BAN 36/3 in 14 overs
- October 01, 2024 09:35BAN 36/2 in 13 overs
Bumrah from the other end. Mominul takes a quick single after defending a full ball to cover. Full on off to Shadman, defended solidly. Slightly wider line, Shadman prods forward and defends. Four!! Shadman drives a full ball straight down the ground for a boundary! Good positive start for Bangladesh.
- October 01, 2024 09:31BAN 31/2 in 12 overs
Ashwin starts. First one is down leg and the batter misses the sweep. A single to fine leg brings the first runs of the day. Four!! On the pads, Shadman flicks it through square leg for a boundary.
- October 01, 2024 09:27An exciting day in store....
Despite losing two and a half days to rain and outfield conditions, India has ensured that there is a still a possibility to get a result out of this game. A lead of 52 might not seem too much but it was enough to put pressure on the visiting batters late in the evening and R. Ashwin prized two wickets before the close of play to put India in a good position. The team will hope for some early scalps today to pin Bangladesh down.
- October 01, 2024 09:18ICYMI
- October 01, 2024 09:07A gritty knock from the the Tigers’ no:3!
- October 01, 2024 08:56All set to be a full day’s play in Kanpur!
Credit - BBC Weather
- October 01, 2024 08:36Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar’s record
- October 01, 2024 08:16Mominul Haque’s stroke-filled ton was special
- October 01, 2024 08:07India’s explosive batters broke a record
- October 01, 2024 08:04Where to watch Day 5 of the second Test between Indian and Bangladesh?
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of India vs Bangladesh second Test?
The LIVE telecast of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh can be watched on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels.
Where to watch the LIVE stream of India vs Bangladesh second Test?
The LIVE stream of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh can be watched on the JioCinema platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for the latest updates.
