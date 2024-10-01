MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs SA-W Live Streaming Info, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: India v South Africa match details, squads

IND-W vs SA-W: Here are the live streaming and telecast details for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match between India and South Africa on Tuesday in Dubai.

Published : Oct 01, 2024 08:00 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India will take on South Africa in its second warm-up match.
India will take on South Africa in its second warm-up match. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India will take on South Africa in its second warm-up match. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian team will continue its preparations for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 with the second warm-up match against South Africa at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Tuesday.

The Women in Blue started their preparations on a positive note, beating West Indies by 20 runs in their first warm-up game on Sunday.

The tournament is set to begin on October 3, while India takes on New Zealand in its campaign opener on October 4.

IND-W vs SA-W Warm-up Match Details

When will the IND-W vs SA-W Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match take place?

The Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match between India Women and South Africa Women will be held on Tuesday, October 1.

Where will the IND-W vs SA-W Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match be held?

The Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match between India Women and South Africa Women will take place at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

At what time will the IND-W vs SA-W Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match begin?

The Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match between India Women and South Africa Women will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the IND-W vs WI-W Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match be telecast live in India?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. However, there will be no live telecast in India of the warm-up match between India Women and South Africa Women.

Where will the IND-W vs SA-W Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match be streamed live in India?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. However, the warm-up match between India Women and South Africa Women will not be live streamed in India.

THE SQUADS
INDIA WOMEN
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Sajana Sajeevan. 
SOUTH AFRICA WOMEN
Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon.

