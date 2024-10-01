IND-W vs SA-W Live Streaming Info, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: India v South Africa match details, squads

The Indian team will continue its preparations for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 with the second warm-up match against South Africa at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Tuesday.

The Women in Blue started their preparations on a positive note, beating West Indies by 20 runs in their first warm-up game on Sunday.

The tournament is set to begin on October 3, while India takes on New Zealand in its campaign opener on October 4.

IND-W vs SA-W Warm-up Match Details

When will the IND-W vs SA-W Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match take place?

The Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match between India Women and South Africa Women will be held on Tuesday, October 1.

Where will the IND-W vs SA-W Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match be held?

The Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match between India Women and South Africa Women will take place at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

At what time will the IND-W vs SA-W Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match begin?

The Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match between India Women and South Africa Women will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the IND-W vs WI-W Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match be telecast live in India?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. However, there will be no live telecast in India of the warm-up match between India Women and South Africa Women.

Where will the IND-W vs SA-W Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match be streamed live in India?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. However, the warm-up match between India Women and South Africa Women will not be live streamed in India.