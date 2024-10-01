MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Champions League: Dembele dropped for good of the team, says PSG manager Enrique ahead of Arsenal clash

Enrique would not give further details on what happened with Dembele but said that his job is to create a team and that is what he will continue to do.

Published : Oct 01, 2024 08:00 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE - Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish head coach Luis Enrique (CL) embraces Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward #10 Ousmane Dembele.
FILE - Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish head coach Luis Enrique (CL) embraces Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward #10 Ousmane Dembele. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE - Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish head coach Luis Enrique (CL) embraces Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward #10 Ousmane Dembele. | Photo Credit: AFP

Forward Ousmane Dembele has been left out of the Paris St Germain squad for its Champions League game at Arsenal after the player failed to meet the needs of the team, manager Luis Enrique said on Monday.

French media had reported that the manager and player had a discussion after PSG’s 3-1 win over Rennes on Friday and that Dembele was omitted from the squad for Tuesday’s game with Arsenal for disciplinary reasons.

While Luis Enrique said there was no argument between himself and Dembele, he took the decision for the good of the team.

“If someone doesn’t comply with the requirements of the team, it means that they are not ready,” Luis Enrique told a press conference.

“It means in such an important week, with such an important game coming up, we need every player to be fully available.

“My objective is to do the best for the team and that was my decision.”

The manager was pressed further on making such an important choice, leaving out a player who has scored four league goals in six games, for such a key European game.

“You think it is easy to create a team. You press a button and the 11 best players play and everything goes well,” the manager said.

“No, making a team takes a certain amount of circumstances that can be difficult. Yesterday I had to make a difficult decision but I think it is the best decision without any doubt.

ALSO READ: Atletico Madrid identifies one person who threw objects on the field during match against Real Madrid

“I would make it 100 more times. That doesn’t mean the situation is irreversible. But the best situation for the team right now is this, in my opinion.”

The coach would not give further details on what happened with Dembele but said that his job is to create a team and that is what he will continue to do.

“I am not going to make a soap opera out of it, there was no argument between the player and me. There was a problem with the player’s responsibility to the team. Nothing else,” he said.

“I signed for PSG last season to create a team. That is something I can guarantee. Until the last day that I am in Paris, I am going to make a team.

“A team that is brave, daring, plays good football or tries to. The first day I cannot do that I will go back home.”

PSG won its opening Champions League game 1-0 against Girona while Arsenal was held to a 0-0 draw away to Atalanta.

Related Topics

Ousmane Dembele /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

UEFA Champions League /

PSG /

Arsenal /

Luis Enrique

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League: Dembele dropped for good of the team, says PSG manager Enrique ahead of Arsenal clash
    Reuters
  2. Chess news: 13-year-old GM Erdogmus becomes youngest-ever player to record rating of 2600
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Nassr 2-1 Al Rayyan Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo scores as Nassr gets first win in AFC Champions League Elite
    Team Sportstar
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo scores in AFC Champions League Elite, dedicates goal to father with unique celebration
    Team Sportstar
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo scores as Al Nassr beats Al Rayyan 2-1 in AFC Champions League Elite
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. UEFA Champions League: Dembele dropped for good of the team, says PSG manager Enrique ahead of Arsenal clash
    Reuters
  2. UCL 2024-25: Hansi Flick to field Barcelona’s first-choice players for Champions League match against Young Boys
    Reuters
  3. UCL 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe named in Real Madrid squad to face Lille after thigh injury
    AFP
  4. UEFA Champions League: Dembele reportedly left out of PSG game at Arsenal after verbal spat with coach Enrique
    AP
  5. UEFA Champions League: Bayer Leverkusen backs main man Wirtz to ‘shine’ on European stage
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League: Dembele dropped for good of the team, says PSG manager Enrique ahead of Arsenal clash
    Reuters
  2. Chess news: 13-year-old GM Erdogmus becomes youngest-ever player to record rating of 2600
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Nassr 2-1 Al Rayyan Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo scores as Nassr gets first win in AFC Champions League Elite
    Team Sportstar
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo scores in AFC Champions League Elite, dedicates goal to father with unique celebration
    Team Sportstar
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo scores as Al Nassr beats Al Rayyan 2-1 in AFC Champions League Elite
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment