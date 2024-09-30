MagazineBuy Print

La Liga 2024-25: Atletico Madrid identifies one person who threw objects on the field during match against Real Madrid

The Madrid derby was interrupted for more than 15 minutes on Sunday after objects were thrown from a section of the stands usually used by the team’s more radical fan groups

Published : Sep 30, 2024 22:53 IST , Madrid - 2 MINS READ

AP
Atletico Madrid fans react in the stands as play was stopped due to crowd trouble during the La Liga match against Real Madrid.
Atletico Madrid fans react in the stands as play was stopped due to crowd trouble during the La Liga match against Real Madrid. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Atletico Madrid fans react in the stands as play was stopped due to crowd trouble during the La Liga match against Real Madrid.

One person who threw objects on the field during the Madrid derby in the Spanish league has been identified, Atletico Madrid said on Monday.

The Atletico-Real derby was interrupted for more than 15 minutes on Sunday after objects were thrown from a section of the stands usually used by the team’s more radical fan groups. Spanish media said the club was expected to permanently ban the fans from its Metropolitano Stadium.

The club said it would apply its “internal policy for serious offenses to those involved in this incident.”

“Atletico de Madrid would like to express its disapproval of the throwing of objects that occurred from a section of the south stand in the 68th minute of the match against Real Madrid,” the club said.

“From the moment these incidents took place, the club’s security department has been working alongside the police to identify those involved, one of whom has already been identified,” it added.

Atletico said, “Such behaviour has no place in football and tarnishes the image of a stadium that hosted a spectacular atmosphere with more than 70,000 spectators, the vast majority of whom displayed exemplary conduct.”

La Liga: Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois sidelined with hip injury

The government and La Liga also condemned the incidents at Metropolitano and said those responsible would be punished.

The match was interrupted shortly after Real’s goal in the 64th. The referee sent the players to the locker rooms after Atletico fans kept throwing objects such as lighters onto the field.

Eder Militao celebrated his goal for Real near the sideline in front of Atletico fans, and Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was seen appearing to provoke Atletico fans after Militão scored.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone condemned the fans’ attitude but also complained of the Real players who provoked them.

The match ended 1-1, with Angel Correa scoring for Atletico in stoppage time.

