UCL 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe named in Real Madrid squad to face Lille after thigh injury

Real Madrid named Kylian Mbappe in its squad to face Lille in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 on Wednesday after he missed one match with a thigh injury.
The French forward was expected to be out until after the upcoming international break but appears to have made a quick recovery.
Mbappe sustained the problem last Tuesday in the La Liga win over Alaves and was unavailable for Sunday’s 1-1 derby draw at Atletico Madrid.
Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti selected Mbappe in his squad on Monday for the trip to France to face Ligue 1 side Lille, where the striker’s brother Ethan plays.
Los Blancos goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was not included in the squad after suffering a hip muscle injury against Atletico.
