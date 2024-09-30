MagazineBuy Print

UCL 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe named in Real Madrid squad to face Lille after thigh injury

Mbappe sustained the problem last Tuesday in the La Liga win over Alaves and was unavailable for Sunday’s 1-1 derby draw at Atletico Madrid.

Published : Sep 30, 2024 19:26 IST , Madrid - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe expected to be out until after the upcoming international break.
Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe expected to be out until after the upcoming international break. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe expected to be out until after the upcoming international break. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid named Kylian Mbappe in its squad to face Lille in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 on Wednesday after he missed one match with a thigh injury.

The French forward was expected to be out until after the upcoming international break but appears to have made a quick recovery.

Mbappe sustained the problem last Tuesday in the La Liga win over Alaves and was unavailable for Sunday’s 1-1 derby draw at Atletico Madrid.

ALSO READ | La Liga 2024-25: Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois sidelined with hip injury

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti selected Mbappe in his squad on Monday for the trip to France to face Ligue 1 side Lille, where the striker’s brother Ethan plays.

Los Blancos goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was not included in the squad after suffering a hip muscle injury against Atletico.

