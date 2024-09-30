Indian Open U-23: Animesh Kujur secures first sprint double gold, betters own meet record in 200m

Animesh Kujur bettered his own meet record in the 200m to secure his first set of sprint double gold medals in the Indian Open under-23 athletics meet at the Patliputra Sports Complex here on Monday.
Kujur showed complete domination to outshine his opponents as he clocked 20.65, which was better than his 20.87 posted last year.
“Because of the way I prepared, I am not happy with the timing. But it’s good to get my first double,” said Kujur.
Puneet Yadav followed up his 10,000m title with the 5000m crown. Moumita Mondal, the 100m hurdles champion, bagged her second gold as she won the long jump competition with 6.27m.
Anamika K.A., who lost her expensive spikes on the first day of the heptathlon event, defied the odds to set a new meet record of 5160.
Altogether, four new meet records were made on the concluding day.
The results (finals):
