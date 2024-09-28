Indian Open U-23: Poorva Sawant sets new meet record with women’s triple jump gold

Poorva Sawant overcame a rain-induced break to win the women’s triple jump title with a new meet record while the men’s pole vault final was postponed for a day as the pit reached the venue late on the opening day of the Indian Open under-23 athletics meet at the Patliputra Sports Complex here on Saturday.

Having partially recovered from a knee injury, Poorva, one of the three trainees from the Anju Bobby George High-Performance Centre, began with a jump of 12.89m. After a heavy rain delay, she leapt to 13.25m in her final attempt, surpassing Sharvari Parule’s previous record of 13.16m.

“The situation was similar in the 2022 National Open meet. I won on my last jump there, too, and that experience helped me mentally,” said Poorva, who sustained her injury after the National inter-state meet in Panchkula last June.

In the hammer throw, Tanya Chaudhary claimed gold with a new meet record of 54.42m on her first attempt. She exceeded the meet record two more times throughout the competition.

Animesh Kujur set a new meet record in the men’s 100m semifinals with a time of 10.38, breaking Pranav Gurav’s previous record of 10.39.

In her first season competing in the 400m, Devyani Bamahendrasi, who switched from short sprints late last year, secured the title with a time of 53.53, despite slowing down in the final quarter of the race.

Moumita Mondal, a training partner of Jyothi Yarraji, retained her crown in the 100m hurdles with a time of 13.71, though she fell short of improving upon her previous meet mark of 13.65.

“After the warm-up, we had to wait a long time due to the rain delay. I was hoping to better my record, but the break affected my performance a little,” said Moumita.

The men’s pole vault event was postponed due to the late arrival of the pit. Initially rescheduled for the evening, it was further postponed due to heavy rain and will now take place on Sunday.

The results (finals):

Men: 10000m: 1. Puneet Yadav (Har) 30:10.96, 2. Ankit Deshwal (Har) 30:21.71, Manish Rajput (UP) 30:24.12; Triple jump: 1. Narpinder Singh (Pun) 15.60m, 2. Pradeep Kumar (UP) 15.36m, 3. Dablu Roy (WB) 15.33m; Shot put: 1. Amandeep Singh (Pun) 17.88m, 2. Sanyam (Har) 17.75m, 3. Aniket (Utk) 17.47m.

Women: 400m: 1. Devyani Bamahendrasi (Guj) 53.53, 2. Rashdeep Kaur (Pun) 54.29, Mugada Sireesha (AP) 54.63; 1500m: 1. Thota Sankeertana (Cht) 4:33.53, 2. Laxmipriya Kisan (Odi) 4:34.01, 3. Amandeep Kaur (Pun) 4:34.24; 10000m: 1. Anchal Jaiswal (UP) 36:25.12, 2. Svati Pal (Chd) 36:27.72, 3. Beby (UP) 36:28.62; 100m hurdles: 1. Moumita Mondal (WB) 13.71, 2. Akschida S. (TN) 14.17, 3. Muskan Rana (Del) 14.34; Triple jump: 1. Poorva Sawant (Mah) 13.25m (NMR, Old, Sharvari Parule, 13.16m, 2023), 2. Merymukta Soreng (Odi) 12.73m, 3. Rishika Awasthi (UP) 12.63m; Hammer: 1. Tanya Chaudhary (UP) 54.42m (NMR, Old, Sheetal, 54.21m, 2021), 2. Mital Solanki (Guj) 52.74m, 3. Grima (Raj) 49.34m; Shot put: 1. Shiksha (Har) 14.66m, 2. Kavita Kumari (Raj) 14.25m, 3. Vanshika Shekhawat (Raj) 13.32m.