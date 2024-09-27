MagazineBuy Print

Indian Open U-23: Olympian Ankita Dhyani among other athletes set to prove their worth in Patna

The fourth edition assumes importance as it comes before the inaugural Asian under-23 event next year.

Published : Sep 27, 2024 21:03 IST , PATNA - 1 MIN READ

Y. B. Sarangi
FILE PHOTO: Olympian Ankita Dhyani (#748), who competed in 5000m in Paris but will try her hand in 3000m steeplechase.
FILE PHOTO: Olympian Ankita Dhyani (#748), who competed in 5000m in Paris but will try her hand in 3000m steeplechase. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Olympian Ankita Dhyani (#748), who competed in 5000m in Paris but will try her hand in 3000m steeplechase. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan/The Hindu

Several talented athletes are eager to prove their worth in the Indian Open under-23 athletics event, starting at the Patliputra Sports Complex here on Saturday.

Olympian Ankita Dhyani, who competed in 5000m in Paris but will try her hand in 3000m steeplechase here, 100m National record holder Manikanta Hobildhar (10.23), 200m Federation Cup and Inter-state champion Animesh Kujur, who came close to equalling the National record this year, South Asian under-20 champion triple jumper Rishika Awasthi and promising race walker Mansi Negi are among those who may hog the limelight.

Notably, the men’s 100m has attracted 89 entries.

The fourth edition assumes importance as it comes before the inaugural Asian under-23 event next year. “The under-23 event will bridge the gap between the under-20 and elite levels. It was approved in the last council meeting of the Asian Athletics and the bidding process is on,” said Asian Athletics Association technical director C.K. Valson.

“As per a study, many of the under-20 athletes don’t make it big at the elite level because of the gap. In my event, racewalk, athletes mature late. So this kind of competition helps them,” said 2012 Olympian race walker Basant Rana, who now serves as a coach in the Army.

Besides, the athletes will look to perform well ahead of the Asian and World championships next year.

