MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian team begins training camp ahead of Carrom World Cup

In the last edition of the World Cup, held in 2018 in Korea, India had swept all the titles except the men’s team championship that was bagged by Sri Lanka.

Published : Nov 04, 2024 20:56 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
The Indian carrom team preparing at the Airports Authority of India centre in Delhi for the World Cup in San Francisco.
The Indian carrom team preparing at the Airports Authority of India centre in Delhi for the World Cup in San Francisco. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

The Indian carrom team preparing at the Airports Authority of India centre in Delhi for the World Cup in San Francisco. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Indian carrom team started its preparation for the World Cup with a training camp at the Airports Authority of India (AAI) centre here on Monday.

The sixth World Cup is scheduled to be held in the San Francisco Bay Area, California, from November 11 to 17.

In the last edition, held in 2018 in Korea, India had swept all the titles except the men’s team championship that was bagged by Sri Lanka.

“We are grateful to AAI for hosting the preparatory camp for the team. It is a six-day camp and the team will leave on November 10,” said the general secretary of the All India Carrom Federation (AICF), Bharti Narayan.

ALSO READ | Fans will see a new side of Indian women’s hockey team, says coach Harendra ahead of ACT

Apart from India, the World Cup is scheduled to feature Sri Lanka, Maldives, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy, France, Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, Serbia, Canada, New Zealand and host USA.

The organisers have made elaborate arrangements for live streaming of the matches for the benefit of carrom fans across the world.

The Indian team:
Men: S Aditya, Mohd. Arif, Sandeep Dive, K Srinivas
Women: Rashmi Kumari, K Nagajothi, M Khazima, V Mithra.

Related stories

Related Topics

Carrom /

All India Carrom Federation

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls 0-0 Tamil Thalaivas, Pardeep Narwal in action next; Puneri Paltan decimates Gujarat Giants 49-30
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian team begins training camp ahead of Carrom World Cup
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Spanish FA postpones more Copa del Rey games after requests from Valencian clubs
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 4: India Seniors bag silver medal in 16th Bridge Olympiad
    Team Sportstar
  5. Fans will see a new side of Indian women’s hockey team, says coach Harendra ahead of ACT
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian team begins training camp ahead of Carrom World Cup
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Indian sports wrap, November 4: India Seniors bag silver medal in 16th Bridge Olympiad
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, November 3: Myneni-Ramkumar pair wins doubles title at Challenger event in Seoul
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 2: National Junior Athletics Championships rescheduled, to be held in Bhubaneswar in December
    Team Sportstar
  5. Russian figure skater Valieva plans to resume career after doping ban ends in 2025
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls 0-0 Tamil Thalaivas, Pardeep Narwal in action next; Puneri Paltan decimates Gujarat Giants 49-30
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian team begins training camp ahead of Carrom World Cup
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Spanish FA postpones more Copa del Rey games after requests from Valencian clubs
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 4: India Seniors bag silver medal in 16th Bridge Olympiad
    Team Sportstar
  5. Fans will see a new side of Indian women’s hockey team, says coach Harendra ahead of ACT
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment