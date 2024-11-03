MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Nageeye wins men’s New York City Marathon, Kenyans sweep women’s podium

Dutchman Abdi Nageeye won the New York City Marathon in two hours seven minutes and 39 seconds on Sunday, while Sheila Chepkirui led a Kenyan sweep of the women’s podium in 2:24:35.

Published : Nov 03, 2024 22:11 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Netherlands’ Abdi Nageeye crosses the finish line to win the men’s elite race.
Netherlands’ Abdi Nageeye crosses the finish line to win the men’s elite race. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Netherlands’ Abdi Nageeye crosses the finish line to win the men’s elite race. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Dutchman Abdi Nageeye survived a tense battle through the final mile to win the New York City Marathon in two hours seven minutes and 39 seconds on Sunday, while Sheila Chepkirui led a Kenyan sweep of the women’s podium in 2:24:35.

The 2022 champion Evans Chebet had victory within his reach until the final 400 metres, when Nageeye pulled away, and the Kenyan settled for second in 2:07:45, while his compatriot Albert Korir (2:08:00) was third.

“I was just thinking I’m dreaming,” said Nageeye, savouring the triumph even more after a disastrous Paris Olympics, where he collided with another runner and was unable to finish the race.

Chebet, one of the most decorated runners in the sport with a pair of Boston wins, looked firmly in control as he sprinted down the Queensboro Bridge to push the pace around the 16-mile mark, hoping to shake the densely packed lead group.

Nageeye chased him down quickly, however, and the two had ditched the rest of the field by the final mile, running shoulder-to-shoulder through the throngs of fans cheerly wildly along the course.

Chebet lost steam as they took the final turn into Central Park and Nageeye ran the final straight all by himself two years after settling for third on the podium.

On the women’s side, Chepkirui ran a technical, flawless race, hanging in with the lead pack from the start and denying defending champion Hellen Obiri in a gritty final mile to collect her first major title.

Obiri, who finished third at the Paris Olympics just 12 weeks ago, crossed the line 14 seconds later while 41-year-old Vivian Cheruiyot added more hardware for Kenya in 2:25:21.

Cheruiyot fell off the lead with a little more than a mile left and it was a two-woman battle for the finish line from there, as Chepkirui chipped away at Obiri bit by bit.

With 200 metres to go, it was clear the race was hers and she smiled after giving everything she had for the win.

“It means a lot to me -- it means my training was good,” Chepkirui said. “It was really hard but I pushed myself to the limit.”

American Daniel Romanchuk (1:36.31) won his third title in the men’s wheelchair race, slipping around Britain’s David Weir in the last 400 metres before streaking to the finish.

Weir crossed the line five seconds later while Japan’s Tomoki Suzuki (1:36:44) was third.

American Susannah Scaroni was miles ahead of her competitors when she broke the tape in 1:48:05, obliterating the women’s wheelchair field.

Her compatriot Tatyana McFadden, a five-time winner in New York, finished more than 10 minutes slower and Swiss Manuela Schar was third in 1:59:20.

Related Topics

New York Marathon

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester United vs Chelsea LIVE SCORE, Premier League: MUN 0-0 CHE; Pedro Neto comes close to scoring
    Team Sportstar
  2. WTA Finals 2024: Swiatek, Gauff make winning starts on day of contrasts
    AFP
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Son of Diego Simeone finds net as Atletico Madrid beats La Palmas 2-0
    AFP
  4. Who will be MUFC manager in Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. WSL 2024-25: Man City stays atop after beating Crystal Palace; Man United holds Arsenal to 1-1 draw
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Nageeye wins men’s New York City Marathon, Kenyans sweep women’s podium
    Reuters
  2. No Olympic hangover as Paris runners set to compete at New York Marathon
    Reuters
  3. Tokyo Olympic medallist race walker Koki Ikeda faces provisional ban for alleged blood doping
    AP
  4. Former Tokyo Marathon runner-up Tsehay Gemechu gets 4-year ban for suspected blood doping
    AP
  5. Kejelcha breaks men’s half marathon world record in Spain
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester United vs Chelsea LIVE SCORE, Premier League: MUN 0-0 CHE; Pedro Neto comes close to scoring
    Team Sportstar
  2. WTA Finals 2024: Swiatek, Gauff make winning starts on day of contrasts
    AFP
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Son of Diego Simeone finds net as Atletico Madrid beats La Palmas 2-0
    AFP
  4. Who will be MUFC manager in Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. WSL 2024-25: Man City stays atop after beating Crystal Palace; Man United holds Arsenal to 1-1 draw
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment