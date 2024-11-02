MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, November 2: National Junior Athletics Championships rescheduled, to be held in Bhubaneswar in December

Here are all the major updates, scores and results of Indians in the world of sports on November 2.

Published : Nov 02, 2024 11:52 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The 39th edition of the National Junior Athletics Championships will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar next month.
The 39th edition of the National Junior Athletics Championships will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar next month. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU
infoIcon

The 39th edition of the National Junior Athletics Championships will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar next month. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU

ATHLETICS

National Junior Athletics Championships rescheduled, to be held in Bhubaneswar next month

The 39th edition of the National Junior Athletics Championships will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from December 7 to 11.

The event was supposed to be held from October 25 to 29 before being postponed due to the threat of cyclone in Odisha.

- Team Sportstar

BRIDGE

India Seniors reach final of World Bridge Games

India Seniors stormed into the final of the World Bridge Games after beating Sweden 195-129 in the last-four stage in Buenos Aires.

The Indian team, which comprises Kamal Mukherjee, Vibhas Todi , Badal Das, Pranab Bardhan, Arun Bapat and Ravi Goenka, will take on USA in the summit clash.

Sweden showed some signs of a fightback at the halfway mark but the Indians proved too good for the Swedish seniors with the European nation conceding defeat without playing the last segment.

Earlier, India had trounced Canada in the quarterfinals and had thrashed Scotland in the pre-quarterfinals.

-PTI

GOLF

Pranavi moves to Tied-18th in Riyadh

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs carded a solid 3-under 69 in the second round, moving into the Top 20 of the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Riyadh.

She is now tied for 18th place with one round remaining.

Pranavi, playing in her rookie season on the LET, had five birdies against two bogeys.

Three of her birdies came in a four-hole stretch between the 15th and the 18th after starting on the 10th.

Diksha Dagar after a par round in the first round was 1-under71 in the second but was way down in Tied-58th place. She had three birdies against two bogeys.

Slovenia’s Pia Babnik leads the individual competition on 14-under. Her round had a sensational 18 greens in regulation at the Riyadh Golf Club.

However, the round of the day, belonged to Fatima Fernandez Cano, who carded a bogey-free 10-under-par 62.

Despite a bogey early on in her round, England’s Charley Hull rebounded to record a five-under-par score of 67 – aided by a brilliant back nine in which she sunk five birdies to keep her in touching distance of the top.

In the team contest, Chiara Tamburlini became the first captain to win back-to-back Team events.

Team Tamburlini triumphed with a record-breaking 10 shot victory on 43-under par.

Starting the day six shots clear, Tamburlini, France’s Anne-Charlotte Mora, England’s Mimi Rhodes and amateur Tenniel Chun continued their birdie fest combining for a score of 20-under par to achieve the biggest winning margin in Aramco Team Series history.

This is the final of this season’s five USD 1million Aramco Team Series.

-PTI

