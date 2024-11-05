MagazineBuy Print

India submits ‘Letter of Intent’ to host 2036 Olympics - reports

A decision on the host will not be taken before the IOC elections next year and India will also have to face competition from several other nations like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey.

Published : Nov 05, 2024 14:57 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The IOA has submitted a ‘Letter of Intent’, expressing the country’s desire to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games, according to sources.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The IOA has submitted a 'Letter of Intent', expressing the country's desire to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games, according to sources. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The IOA has submitted a ‘Letter of Intent’, expressing the country’s desire to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games, according to sources. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has submitted a ‘Letter of Intent’, expressing the country’s desire to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games, to the International Olympic Committee’s Future Host Commission, taking the first concrete step in an ambitious plan.

The letter was submitted on October 1, according to a source in the sports ministry.

“This monumental opportunity could bring substantial benefits, fostering economic growth, social progress, and youth empowerment across the country,” the source added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first talked about his government’s aspiration to host the 2036 Olympics last year.

A decision on the host will not be taken before the IOC elections next year and India will also have to face competition from several other nations like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey, who are positioning themselves as strong contenders to host the sporting spectacle.

India’s plan has been backed by current IOC head Thomas Bach. The last time India hosted an international multi-sport extravaganza was the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi.

But for the 2036 Olympics, Ahmedabad is being seen as a front-runner to be the host city.

ALSO READ | French Boxing quits IBA to keep its fighters at Olympics

India’s top sports administrators, including IOA President PT Usha, were at the Paris Olympics earlier this year to lobby for the country. It is also learnt that India would be pushing for the inclusion of indigenous disciplines like yoga, kho kho and kabaddi if the bid is successful.

The Sports Authority of India’s Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has even presented a detailed report on the measures needed for a successful bid to new sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

In this document, MOC has identified six disciplines, including yoga, kho kho, kabaddi, chess, T20 cricket and squash for inclusion in the Games if the country gets to host the quadrennial extravaganza.

However, the IOA is also mired in controversy owing to a tug of war between Usha and the body’s Executive Council, which has steadfastly refused to ratify the appointment of her choice for the CEO’s position, Raghuram Iyer.

