Neymar suspects latest injury nothing more serious than cramp

Neymar was not too downcast after being forced to leave Monday’s Asian Champions League Elite match due to injury with the Al-Hilal forward saying he felt the issue was nothing more than a strong cramp.
The Brazilian, who limped off 30 minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute in Al-Hilal’s 3-0 win over Esteghlal, said doctors had warned him about the potential for muscle issues following his return from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.
The 32-year-old returned to action two weeks ago, having been out since Brazil’s CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October last year when he suffered the injury.
RELATED | AFC Champions League Elite: Neymar injured as Al-Hilal defeats Esteghlal 3-0
“It felt like a cramp, only very strong!” Neymar posted on Instagram. “I’m going to have some tests and I hope it’s nothing too serious.
“It’s normal for this to happen after a year, the doctors had already warned me, so I have to be careful and play more minutes.”
Neymar has played only seven games for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal since moving from Paris St Germain for a reported fee of around 90 million euros ($97.90 million) in August last year.
Latest on Sportstar
- MotoGP 2024: Barcelona announced as season finale host with Martin, Bagnaia fighting for championship
- Calls for Korea Football chief’s resignation intensify after Korean ministry says he flouted rules while hiring coaches
- Djokovic withdraws from ATP Finals 2024 due to injury; Ruud, De Minaur and Rublev complete Turin lineup
- The problem of Mbappe and Real Madrid is he’s not a number nine, says Benzema
- Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Buoyed by Shreyas’ return, Mumbai looks to get campaign back on track against Odisha
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE