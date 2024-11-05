Al Nassr vs Al Ain LIVE streaming info, AFC Champions League: Where to watch Ronaldo play; NAS v AIN predicted lineups; Preview

PREVIEW

Al Nassr will look to continue its unbeaten run in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 when it hosts UAE club Al Ain in the Group B clash at Al Awwal Park on Tuesday.

After three matchdays, Cristiano Ronaldo’s side is third in its group, edging past Esteghlal FC in its previous fixture in the competition, thanks to a late Aymeric Laporte winner.

Al Ain on the other hand is winless in the group so far, sitting second-last in the 12-team group, with one draw and two losses.

Ronaldo and Co. will have their eyes set on silverware, especially as they crashed out of the King Cup of Champions tournament, losing 1-0 to Al Taawoun in the Round of 16.

It sits third in the Saudi Pro League table, six points off leader and defending champion Al Hilal.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Al Nassr: Bento (gk), Al Ghannam, Simakan, Laporte, Boushal, Alkhaibari, Brozovic, Otavio, Talisca, Mane, Ronaldo

Al Ain: Senda (gk), Al Zaabi, Al-Hashemi, Koumare, Salomoni, Barman, Segovia, Infantino, Gassama, Sanabria, Kodjo

