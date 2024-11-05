MagazineBuy Print

Al Nassr vs Al Ain LIVE streaming info, AFC Champions League: Where to watch Ronaldo play; NAS v AIN predicted lineups; Preview

All you need to know about the Al Nassr vs Al Ain AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 match to be played at the Al Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Published : Nov 05, 2024 09:40 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo.
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

PREVIEW

Al Nassr will look to continue its unbeaten run in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 when it hosts UAE club Al Ain in the Group B clash at Al Awwal Park on Tuesday.

After three matchdays, Cristiano Ronaldo’s side is third in its group, edging past Esteghlal FC in its previous fixture in the competition, thanks to a late Aymeric Laporte winner.

Al Ain on the other hand is winless in the group so far, sitting second-last in the 12-team group, with one draw and two losses.

Ronaldo and Co. will have their eyes set on silverware, especially as they crashed out of the King Cup of Champions tournament, losing 1-0 to Al Taawoun in the Round of 16.

ALSO READ | Guardiola best coach in the world, says Amorim before Man United move

It sits third in the Saudi Pro League table, six points off leader and defending champion Al Hilal.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Al Nassr: Bento (gk), Al Ghannam, Simakan, Laporte, Boushal, Alkhaibari, Brozovic, Otavio, Talisca, Mane, Ronaldo

Al Ain: Senda (gk), Al Zaabi, Al-Hashemi, Koumare, Salomoni, Barman, Segovia, Infantino, Gassama, Sanabria, Kodjo

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Ain AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 match kick off?
The Al Nassr vs Al Ain AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST on Tuesday, October 5 at the Al Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Where to watch the Al Nassr vs Al Ain AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 match?
The Al Nassr vs Al Ain AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network. It can also be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

