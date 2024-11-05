MagazineBuy Print

AFC Champions League Elite: Neymar injured as Al-Hilal defeats Esteghlal 3-0

Neymar picked up another injury on Monday in just his second game since returning from a 12-month absence as Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal defeated Esteghlal of Iran 3-0 in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Published : Nov 05, 2024 07:50 IST , RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - 2 MINS READ

AP
File Photo: Neymar picked up another injury on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024 in just his second game since returning from a 12-month absence.
File Photo: Neymar picked up another injury on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024 in just his second game since returning from a 12-month absence. | Photo Credit: Andre Penner
infoIcon

File Photo: Neymar picked up another injury on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024 in just his second game since returning from a 12-month absence. | Photo Credit: Andre Penner

Neymar picked up another injury on Monday in just his second game since returning from a 12-month absence as Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal defeated Esteghlal of Iran 3-0 in the AFC Champions League Elite.

The Brazilian has only recently recovered from a torn ACL and came off the bench in Riyadh after 58 minutes. However, the 32 year-old forward had to come off with three minutes remaining, having seemed to pull up after stretching his leg out for the ball in the penalty area.

Neymar has time to recover before his next game, however, as he is not registered for the team’s matches in the Saudi Pro League and the next fixture in the AFC competition is on November 25.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a hat trick for Al-Hilal, the four-time Asian champion which has now won all four games in the group stage.

All three goals from the Serbian came from close range. He opened the scoring after 15 minutes, added a second just after the half-hour mark and then completed his hat trick with 16 minutes remaining.

Al-Hilal remains top of the 12-team group, where the top eight will advance to the Round of 16. It is above Saudi Arabian rival Al-Ahli on goal difference after the team from Jeddah thrashed Al-Shorta of Iraq 5-1 with former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino scoring twice in the first half.

Earlier, Al-Wasl of the United Arab Emirates drew 1-1 with Qatar’s Al-Sadd and the game between Persepolis of Iran and Al-Gharafa of Qatar ended in the same scoreline.

