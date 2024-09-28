Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: BFC 3-0 MBSG; Sunil Chhetri makes history after Suresh and Mendez give Blues the Blues early lead against Mariners

- September 28, 2024 21:02YELLOW CARD65’
MBSG substitution: Petratos out, Jamie Maclaren in.
Poojari gets into the book of the referee for a jersey pull on Cummings just outside the box. Free kick for MBSG.
- September 28, 2024 21:0164’
The game is more and more physical as animosity increases among the two sides.
- September 28, 2024 20:5660’
Bengaluru is relentless, the hosts are looking to increase their lead. Mohun Bagan in all sorts of trouble.
- September 28, 2024 20:5355’
MBSG substitutions:
Sahal, who was a half time substitution, is replaced by Liston Colaco. It looks like a muscular injury for the midfielder.
Dippendu comes out, Thapa in.
- September 28, 2024 20:47GOAL50’ | BFC 3-0 MBSG: Sunil Chhetri makes history
- September 28, 2024 20:4649’ | Penalty for BFC
Mendez is fouled by Dippendu inside the box and the Blues gets a penalty.
- September 28, 2024 20:45CORNER48’
Cummings gets a corner for MBSG. Cummings attempts a back-heal finish from Petratos’ short corner but Gurpreet stays calm and gathers it.
- September 28, 2024 20:4246’
Chhetri almost gets to the end of Roshan’s curling ball at the far post.
- September 28, 2024 20:41Second half begins
The second half is under way.
- September 28, 2024 20:24First half ends
The referee blows the whistle to bring an electric first half to an end.
Bengaluru FC 2-0 Mohun Bagan
- September 28, 2024 20:21FREE KICK47’
Tom Aldred fouls Sunil Chhetri from making a run near the halfway line.
- September 28, 2024 20:1845’+5’
Five minutes added on after the end of the first 45 minutes.
- September 28, 2024 20:1643’
Mohun Bagan is looking out of ideas in the attack and vulnerable in the defensive third. The defending league champions need to regroup as soon as possible.
- September 28, 2024 20:14CORNER39’ | Kaith denies Noguera
Alberto Noguera is denied by Vishal Kaith with a brilliant save. Vinith and Chhetri combine on the edge of the box and releases Noguera, who takes a snap shot but Kaith brings out a big save and then Aldred blocks Suresh’s shot. It is a corner for BFC.
- September 28, 2024 20:09CORNER36’
Manvir earns a corner after a good battle with Suresh, however, MBSG fails to take advantage from the resulting set-piece.
- September 28, 2024 20:0835’
Bengaluru has absolutely dominated the proceedings so far. MBSG looks rattled and Molina needs to rally his troops otherwise, this could be a bleak night for the Mariners.
- September 28, 2024 20:0532’
Match resumes after the break. Alread is all patched up and ready to continue.
- September 28, 2024 20:0329’ | Drinks break
Tom Aldred is struggling and is still receiving treatment on the pitch. The referee calls for drinks break.
- September 28, 2024 19:58FREE KICK27’
Mendez finds Roshan, who is denied by a brilliant sliding tackle inside the box by Dippendu.
MBSG gets a free-kick at the other end. Aldred and Dippendu collide inside the box trying to win the Petratos’ floated ball. Both Mariners’ centre-backs are receiving treatment.
- September 28, 2024 19:5521’
Chhetri’s shot is saved by Kaith from the restart. What a game BFC is having.
- September 28, 2024 19:54GOAL20’ | BFC 2-0 MBSG : Suresh doubles Blues’ lead
Suresh doubles Bengaluru’s lead, Sunil Chhetri with an brilliant assist. Mohun Bagan doesn’t what has hit it.
- September 28, 2024 19:5018’
After an intense start to the game, both teams are now looking to consolidate. The hosts have been the better team so far and deservedly have the lead.
As things stand, Bengaluru tops the league table.
- September 28, 2024 19:4815’
Sunil Chhetri takes the first shot of the night. The former Indian skipper is looking for his 64th goal, which will make the highest goalscorer in ISL history, but his shot from outside the box is saved easily by Kaith.
- September 28, 2024 19:45FREE KICK13’
Vinith blocks Subhasish’s cross and now Mohun Bagan gets a free-kick.
End to end stuff, Gurpreet saves a powerful shot from Ralte and then releases Poojari for a counter attack. Mendez almost doubles BFC’s lead.
- September 28, 2024 19:42GOAL9’ | BFC 1-0 MBSG: Mendez scores
Edgar Mendez scores from the resulting corner. A good goal by the BFC striker. Bengaluru FC takes the lead.
- September 28, 2024 19:41CORNER8’
Gurpreet pushes Petratos’ free-kick and it takes a touch off a MBSG player, it’s a goalkick.
BFC gets a corner through Chhetri.
- September 28, 2024 19:40FREE KICK7’
Jovanovic catches Petratos and the Mariners now gets a free-kick in a promising position.
- September 28, 2024 19:37FREE KICK5’
Noguera is fouled by Abhishek and Bengaluru gets a free-kick in a dangerous position. Vishal pushes Vinith’s direct free-kick straight to Tom Aldred which goes for a corner. A very fast start for the hosts.
- September 28, 2024 19:342’
Mohun Bagan in its away strip (white) is looking for a fast start against The Blues.
Gurpreet throws the ball straight to Manvir, who takes a shot from deep but fails to hit the target. A big let-off for Bengaluru.
- September 28, 2024 19:32Kick-off
The ISL 2024-25 match between Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru is under way.
- September 28, 2024 19:22Live action coming soon!
Both teams are ready and are awaiting to come out of the tunnel. Sree Kanteerava is ready for a titanic battle.
Live action coming soon. Stay tuned for live coverage of BFC vs MBSG.
- September 28, 2024 19:17The Mariners are roaring in Bengaluru
- September 28, 2024 19:05Sree Kanteerava is ready
- September 28, 2024 18:43Here’s the Mohun Bagan lineup
Vishal Kaith (GK); Tom Aldred, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Dippendu Biswas; Manvir Singh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Greg Stewart; Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings
- September 28, 2024 18:39Mohun Bagan team arrives at the venue
- September 28, 2024 18:34Presenting Bengaluru FC starting XI
Gurpreet (GK); Poojary, Bheke, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh; Suresh Singh, Pedro Capo, Alberto Noguera, Vinith Venkatesh; Sunil Chhetri, Mendez
- September 28, 2024 18:04MBSG PREDICTED XI
Vishal Kaith (GK); Tom Aldred, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Dippendu Biswas; Manvir Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco; Greg Stewart; Dimitri Petratos, Jamie Maclaren
- September 28, 2024 18:04BFC PREDICTED XI
Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh; Suresh Singh, Pedro Capo, Alberto Noguera, Vinith Venkatesh; Sunil Chhetri, Jorge Pereyra Diaz
- September 28, 2024 18:04Live-streaming info
- September 28, 2024 18:04Where can you watch the Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2024-25 match?
The Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2024-25 match will be live telecast on the Sports18 network. The match will also be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.
- September 28, 2024 18:04When and where will the Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2024-25 match kick-off?
The Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2024-25 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, September 28 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
- September 28, 2024 18:04BFC vs MBSG: Preview
Bengaluru FC will look to continue its strong home run as it hosts defending league-winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.
The Blues have won both their first two home games, beating East Bengal and Hyderabad FC in the process while it will be the first on the road for Mariners this season.
Under Gerard Zaragoza, Bengaluru has made a fortress at Kanteerava, winning eight of its nine home fixtures. However, the only loss it suffered was against Mohun Bagan.
“Winning or losing depends on how teams perform every week. My job is to ensure to motivate the players to win the next game,” Zaragoza told reporters on the eve of the match.
- September 28, 2024 18:04Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the ISL 2024-25 match between Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant from the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.
