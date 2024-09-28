MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sunil Chhetri becomes top goal scorer in ISL history

This was Chhetri’s 64th goal in the ISL as he overtakes Batholomew Ogbeche to add yet another record to his name.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 20:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sunil Chhetri becomes ISL’s highest ever goal scorer.
Sunil Chhetri becomes ISL’s highest ever goal scorer. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Sunil Chhetri becomes ISL’s highest ever goal scorer. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

Sunil Chhetri of Bengaluru FC scored against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League to become the league’s highest ever goal scorer.

Chhetri converted a penalty in fine fettle to extend BFC’s lead over MBSG. This was Chhetri’s 64th goal in the ISL as he overtakes Batholomew Ogbeche to add yet another record to his name.

Chhetri recently retired from the Indian national team after scoring 94 goals in 151 official international appearances. The veteran striker is still making big waves in the ISL as he is one of the first names in the Bengaluru FC teamsheet.

The striker was playing for Bengaluru FC in the I-League in 2014, before joining Mumbai City FC the next year to kick start his ISL career.

During the 2015-16 season, Chhetri joins BFC again and ultimately helped it win promotion to the Indian top flight in 2018.

Chhetri has now scored 64 goals in 158 appearances. He also has 11 assists in his ISL career which takes his total goal contributions to 75.

Related Topics

Sunil Chhetri /

Indian Super League /

ISL 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: BFC 3-0 MBSG; Sunil Chhetri makes history after Suresh and Mendez give Blues the Blues early lead against Mariners
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE score, CHE 4-2 BHA, Premier League: Palmer scores four in first-half
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sunil Chhetri becomes top goal scorer in ISL history
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arsenal vs Leicester City LIVE score, ARS 2-2 LEI, Premier League: Justin goal makes it level
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 player retention rules announced: Teams allowed six retentions, including one Right to Match option
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Sunil Chhetri becomes top goal scorer in ISL history
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25: Odisha FC edges past Jamshedpur FC for 2-1 victory
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: BFC 3-0 MBSG; Sunil Chhetri makes history after Suresh and Mendez give Blues the Blues early lead against Mariners
    Team Sportstar
  4. How can India qualify for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India beats Nepal to reach SAFF U-17 Championship 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: BFC 3-0 MBSG; Sunil Chhetri makes history after Suresh and Mendez give Blues the Blues early lead against Mariners
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE score, CHE 4-2 BHA, Premier League: Palmer scores four in first-half
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sunil Chhetri becomes top goal scorer in ISL history
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arsenal vs Leicester City LIVE score, ARS 2-2 LEI, Premier League: Justin goal makes it level
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 player retention rules announced: Teams allowed six retentions, including one Right to Match option
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment