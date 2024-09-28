Sunil Chhetri becomes top goal scorer in ISL history

Sunil Chhetri of Bengaluru FC scored against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League to become the league’s highest ever goal scorer.

Chhetri converted a penalty in fine fettle to extend BFC’s lead over MBSG. This was Chhetri’s 64th goal in the ISL as he overtakes Batholomew Ogbeche to add yet another record to his name.

Chhetri recently retired from the Indian national team after scoring 94 goals in 151 official international appearances. The veteran striker is still making big waves in the ISL as he is one of the first names in the Bengaluru FC teamsheet.

The striker was playing for Bengaluru FC in the I-League in 2014, before joining Mumbai City FC the next year to kick start his ISL career.

During the 2015-16 season, Chhetri joins BFC again and ultimately helped it win promotion to the Indian top flight in 2018.

Chhetri has now scored 64 goals in 158 appearances. He also has 11 assists in his ISL career which takes his total goal contributions to 75.