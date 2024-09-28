Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer has become the first player in the 32-year history of the Premier League to score four goals in the first half of a match.
The England international’s flurry of goals came in a 20-minute span against Brighton and Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as Chelsea built a 4-2 lead by halftime.
Palmer scored in the 21st, 28th, 31st and 41st minutes.
No player has ever scored so many goals before halftime in a single match, according to Opta, which provides statistics for the Premier League.
He also had a four-goal haul for Chelsea last season in a 6-0 win over Everton in April, also at home.
Palmer joins Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in scoring at least three goals in a game three times for Chelsea in the league.
The game against Brighton was only Palmer’s 39th league appearance for Chelsea after joining from Manchester City in the offseason of 2023.
Latest on Sportstar
- Wolverhampton vs Liverpool LIVE Score, WOL 0-0 LIV, Premier League: Salah starts for the Reds
- Cole Palmer makes Premier League history with four-goal haul in first-half in Chelsea vs Brighton match
- La Liga 2024-25: Simeone confident in Atletico form against Real Madrid despite limited rest time
- Premier League 2024-25: Man City needs solutions to Rodri absence, says Guardiola
- Premier League: Arsenal scores two stoppage time goals to beat Leicester
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE