Premier League: Arsenal scores two stoppage time goals to beat Leicester

Arsenal squandered a two-goal lead but then struck twice in stoppage time to secure a 4-2 victory over Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s team was streets ahead of Leicester in the first-half with Gabriel Martinelli’s first goal of the season putting them in front after 20 minutes.

Martinelli then set up Trossard to steer home Arsenal’s second in first-half stoppage time.

Leicester was non-existent in the first half but was offered a way back when a free kick struck James Justin and found its way past David Raya in the 47th minute and Justin then volleyed an equaliser in the 63rd minute to stun the hosts.

Arsenal would not be denied though and Trossard bundled in Bukayo Saka’s corner in the fourth minute of stoppage time before Kai Havertz sealed the points.

Victory put Arsenal level on 14 points with leader Manchester City which drew earlier at Newcastle United.

Soucek rescues a point for West Ham at Brentford after early Mbeumo goal

Tomas Soucek cancelled out Bryan Mbeumo’s opener as West Ham United drew 1-1 at Brentford on Saturday, with the hosts becoming the first team in Premier League history to score in the opening minute in three successive matches.

Brentford made another electric start when winger Mbeumo stunned the visitors just 37 seconds after kick-off, volleying home from 12 yards after Fabio Carvalho flicked the ball back into the box, sending it into the top-right corner.

West Ham had just one shot on target in the opening half, but moved up a gear after the interval, and Soucek was in the right place at the right time to bundle the ball in with a left-footed shot from the centre of the box.

The Hammers, who lost its opening three home games of the league season for the first time in the club’s history, now sits 14th in the standings with five points, two fewer than Brentford, who is in 12th place, ahead of the rest of the weekend’s fixtures.