Indian sports wrap, September 28: Sekar Patchai retains title, Tanvi Jagdish dethrones Monika P at National SUP Championship

National SUP Championship: Sekar Patchai defends title, Tanvi Jagdish dethrones Monika P

Sekar Patchai and Tanvi Jagdish of Tamil Nadu were crowned champions in the Men’s and Women’s Technical categories, respectively, on Day 1 of the Palkbay Stand-Up Paddle (SUP) Challenge 2024, the National SUP Championship.

Karnataka’s Akash Pujar walked away with a SUP Technical Mixed Groms title. Competing at the picturesque Pirappanvalasi Beach in Palk Bay, Sekar successfully defended his title with a timing of 21:08.48 mins in the 4km race.

Fellow Tamil Nadu stand-up paddlers Manikandan M and Santhosan secured second and third place with the timings of 22:10.07 mins and 24:44.48 mins, respectively, completing a clean sweep for the hosts.

Tanvi Jagdish crossed the finish line with a timing of 28:16.29 minutes to snatch the title from the former champion, Monika P of Tamil Nadu, who completed the race at 30:32.63 minutes.

Vijayalakshmi Irulappan, also from Tamil Nadu, completed the podium with a time of 31:19.29 minutes, securing third place.

-Team Sportstar

GOLF

Tvesa and Pranavi miss cut in France

Indian golfers Pranavi Urs and Tvesa Malik faced disappointment at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France, as both missed the cut after struggling in their second rounds.

Pranavi carded 79 after a first-round 72 to miss the cut by a big margin, while Tvesa, who shot 72 in the first round, added 76 and missed by one shot as the cut fell at 5-over 147.

Tvesa had two birdies against seven bogeys, while Pranavi had four bogeys and two doubles to be 8-over for the day.

Swiss rookie Chiara Tamburlini will take a one-shot lead into the final round after carding a four-under 67 on Friday to move to seven-under par.

-PTI

Sandhu, Kochhar tied-21st in Taipei

Ajeetesh Sandhu and Karandeep Kochhar were placed tied-21st at 8-under after three rounds of the USD 1 million Yeangder TPC, an event on the Asian Tour.

Sandhu had rounds of 67-72-69, while Kochhar shot 67-68-73.

The two were among the four Indians to make the cut, with the others being Shiv Kapur (68-70-72) at tied-37th and Yuvraj Sandhu (65-71-74) at 6-under.

Rashid Khan, SSP Chawrasia, Gaganjeet Bhullar and Varun Chopra missed the cut.

Suteepat Prateeptienchai continued his impressive march to a second title on the Asian Tour when he kept the lead for the third successive day.

He carded a four-under-par 68 on Saturday for a fine tournament total of 18-under and a two-shot advantage over Filipino Miguel Tabuena, at the Linkou International Golf & Country Club.

-PTI

Sharma fights back to make cut in Spain

India’s Shubhankar Sharma fought back in the second round, carding a 1-under 70 to make the cut in tied-57th place at the 2024 Acciona Open de Espana.

The Indian, who had a disappointing 3-over 74 on the first day, carded 1-under 70 with three birdies and an eagle against two bogeys on day 2, and at 2-over 144 for 36 holes, he made the grade.

Spain’s Angel Hidalgo surged to a commanding four-shot lead after carding a 67 in the second round.

-PTI