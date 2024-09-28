Brentford becomes first Premier League club to score in first minute for three consecutive games

Brentford became the first Premier League club in history to score in the first minute in three consecutive games when Bryan Mbeumo found the net against West Ham United on Saturday.
Before Mbeumo’s first-minute strike against West Ham, he found the net in the first minute in Brentford’s last match against Tottenham Hotspur, which the former lost 3-1.
The streak began with Yoane Wissa finding the net in the first minute in Brentford’s 2-1 loss against Manchester City.
Brentford and first-minute goals
