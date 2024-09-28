MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Brentford becomes first Premier League club to score in first minute for three consecutive games

The streak began with Yoane Wissa finding the net in the first minute in Brentford’s 2-1 loss against Manchester City.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 19:52 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates against West Ham.
Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates against West Ham. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates against West Ham. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Brentford became the first Premier League club in history to score in the first minute in three consecutive games when Bryan Mbeumo found the net against West Ham United on Saturday.

Before Mbeumo’s first-minute strike against West Ham, he found the net in the first minute in Brentford’s last match against Tottenham Hotspur, which the former lost 3-1.

The streak began with Yoane Wissa finding the net in the first minute in Brentford’s 2-1 loss against Manchester City.

Brentford and first-minute goals
Yoane Wissa vs Manchester City(22 seconds)
Bryan Mbeumo vs Tottenham Hotspur (23 seconds)
Bryan Mbeumo vs West Ham United (37 seconds)

Related Topics

Brentford /

Premier League /

Premier League 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: BFC 2-0 MBSG; Suresh doubles Blues lead after Mendez’s opener against Mariners
    Team Sportstar
  2. Brentford becomes first Premier League club to score in first minute for three consecutive games
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25: Odisha FC edges past Jamshedpur FC for 2-1 victory
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE score, CHE 1-1 BHA, Premier League: Palmer scores stellar hattrick
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL players set to get Rs. 7.5 lakhs per match in historic move by BCCI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Brentford becomes first Premier League club to score in first minute for three consecutive games
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Newcastle shows good fight to hold Man City to 1-1 draw
    Reuters
  3. Arsenal vs Leicester City LIVE score, ARS 1-0 LEI, Premier League: Martinelli scores opening goal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE score, CHE 1-1 BHA, Premier League: Palmer scores stellar hattrick
    Team Sportstar
  5. Newcastle United vs Manchester City highlights, NEW 1-1 MCI, Premier League: Gordon penalty helps Magpies hold City to a draw
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: BFC 2-0 MBSG; Suresh doubles Blues lead after Mendez’s opener against Mariners
    Team Sportstar
  2. Brentford becomes first Premier League club to score in first minute for three consecutive games
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25: Odisha FC edges past Jamshedpur FC for 2-1 victory
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE score, CHE 1-1 BHA, Premier League: Palmer scores stellar hattrick
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL players set to get Rs. 7.5 lakhs per match in historic move by BCCI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment