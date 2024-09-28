The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday the introduction of a fixed match fee for all cricketers participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

BCCI secretary Jay Shah shared the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating that from IPL 2025 onwards, each player will receive a match fee of Rs 7.5 lakhs per game.

“In a historic move to celebrate consistency and champion outstanding performances in the #IPL, we are thrilled to introduce a match fee of INR 7.5 lakhs per game for our cricketers! A cricketer playing all league matches in a season will get Rs. 1.05 crores in addition to his contracted amount,” his post on social media says.

“Each franchise will allocate Rs 12.60 crores as match fees for the season! This is a new era for the #IPL and our players,” the post says.

The revamped fee structure means that a player participating in all 14 league games will earn an additional Rs 1.05 crore on top of his contracted amount. The per-match fee for the IPL is nearly 20 times (18.75x) higher than that of a First-Class game.

In 2021, the BCCI revised the match fee structure for First-Class cricket to Rs 40,000 per match day (for 1 to 20 matches), Rs 50,000 per match day (for 21 to 40 matches), and Rs 60,000 per match day (for 40+ matches).