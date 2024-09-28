MagazineBuy Print

IPL players set to get Rs. 7.5 lakhs per match, sum exclusive of contracted amount

The per-match fee for the IPL is nearly 20 times (18.75x) higher than that of a First-Class game.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 19:37 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: BCCI introduces a fixed match fee of Rs. 7.5 lakhs for IPL players.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: BCCI introduces a fixed match fee of Rs. 7.5 lakhs for IPL players. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: BCCI introduces a fixed match fee of Rs. 7.5 lakhs for IPL players. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday the introduction of a fixed match fee for all cricketers participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

BCCI secretary Jay Shah shared the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating that from IPL 2025 onwards, each player will receive a match fee of Rs 7.5 lakhs per game.

“In a historic move to celebrate consistency and champion outstanding performances in the #IPL, we are thrilled to introduce a match fee of INR 7.5 lakhs per game for our cricketers! A cricketer playing all league matches in a season will get Rs. 1.05 crores in addition to his contracted amount,” his post on social media says.

“Each franchise will allocate Rs 12.60 crores as match fees for the season! This is a new era for the #IPL and our players,” the post says.

The revamped fee structure means that a player participating in all 14 league games will earn an additional Rs 1.05 crore on top of his contracted amount. The per-match fee for the IPL is nearly 20 times (18.75x) higher than that of a First-Class game.

In 2021, the BCCI revised the match fee structure for First-Class cricket to Rs 40,000 per match day (for 1 to 20 matches), Rs 50,000 per match day (for 21 to 40 matches), and Rs 60,000 per match day (for 40+ matches).

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: BFC 2-0 MBSG; Suresh doubles Blues lead after Mendez’s opener against Mariners
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL players set to get Rs. 7.5 lakhs per match, sum exclusive of contracted amount
    Team Sportstar
  3. Brentford becomes first Premier League club to score in first minute for three consecutive games
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25: Odisha FC edges past Jamshedpur FC for 2-1 victory
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE score, CHE 1-1 BHA, Premier League: Palmer scores stellar hattrick
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
