MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE score, CHE 4-2 BHA, Premier League: Palmer scores four in first-half

CHE vs BHA: LIVE score and updates from the Premier League 2024-25 clash between Chelsea vs Brighton from the Stamford Bridge on Saturday. 

Updated : Sep 28, 2024 20:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chelsea’s Cole Palmer.
Chelsea’s Cole Palmer. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Brentford becomes first Premier League club to score in first minute for three consecutive games
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Newcastle shows good fight to hold Man City to 1-1 draw
    Reuters
  3. Arsenal vs Leicester City LIVE score, ARS 2-2 LEI, Premier League: Justin goal makes it level
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE score, CHE 4-2 BHA, Premier League: Palmer scores four in first-half
    Team Sportstar
  5. Newcastle United vs Manchester City highlights, NEW 1-1 MCI, Premier League: Gordon penalty helps Magpies hold City to a draw
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: BFC 3-0 MBSG; Sunil Chhetri makes history after Suresh and Mendez give Blues the Blues early lead against Mariners
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE score, CHE 4-2 BHA, Premier League: Palmer scores four in first-half
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sunil Chhetri becomes top goal scorer in ISL history
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arsenal vs Leicester City LIVE score, ARS 2-2 LEI, Premier League: Justin goal makes it level
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 player retention rules announced: Teams allowed six retentions, including one Right to Match option
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment