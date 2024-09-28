Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League 2024-25 clash between Chelsea and Brighton from the Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES
LINEUPS
Latest on Sportstar
- Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: BFC 3-0 MBSG; Sunil Chhetri makes history after Suresh and Mendez give Blues the Blues early lead against Mariners
- Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE score, CHE 4-2 BHA, Premier League: Palmer scores four in first-half
- Sunil Chhetri becomes top goal scorer in ISL history
- Arsenal vs Leicester City LIVE score, ARS 2-2 LEI, Premier League: Justin goal makes it level
- IPL 2025 player retention rules announced: Teams allowed six retentions, including one Right to Match option
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE