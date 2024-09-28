ISL 2024-25: Odisha FC edges past Jamshedpur FC for 2-1 victory

Odisha FC secured its first victory in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 by defeating Jamshedpur FC 2-1 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Diego Mauricio and Mourtada Fall gave the Juggernauts a two-goal lead before halftime. Jamshedpur FC managed to pull one back through an own goal by Fall.

Despite Odisha FC taking the lead before the break, it was Khalid Jamil’s side that started stronger. Odisha broke the deadlock in the 20th minute when Isak found Hugo Boumous inside the box. Boumous set up Mauricio, whose shot deflected off Stephen Eze and found its way into the net.

In the 42nd minute, Fall provided a cushion for Odisha. Boumous swung in a corner from the right, and Fall headed it directly into the net, marking his 18th goal in the ISL, all from headers.

Jamshedpur FC began the second half with renewed energy. Just two minutes in, Javi Hernandez surprised everyone with an overhead kick from a corner but missed the target. Odisha FC could have extended its lead in the 54th minute when Boumous dribbled past Pratik and passed to Mauricio on the left. Mauricio’s cross was saved by Albino Gomes, but the rebound fell to Amey Ranawade, whose shot was blocked by Aniket Jadhav.

Jamshedpur finally got on the scoreboard in the 62nd minute when Fall inadvertently headed a corner into his net. From then, the game opened up, with both teams attacking, but the scoreline remained unchanged.