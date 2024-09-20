MagazineBuy Print

Rajasthan Royals appoints Vikram Rathour as batting coach for IPL 2025

Rathour, who played six Tests for India, was most recently India’s batting coach.

Published : Sep 20, 2024 11:54 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Vikram Rathour served as batting coach of the Indian team that recently won the T20 World Cup in Barbados.
Vikram Rathour served as batting coach of the Indian team that recently won the T20 World Cup in Barbados. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Rajasthan Royals has appointed former India opener Vikram Rathour as the team’s batting coach ahead of IPL 2025.

“It’s a privilege to be part of the Royals family. The opportunity to work again with Rahul, and now with a talented group of young cricketers, is hugely exciting. I look forward to contributing to the team’s vision and working toward our goal of developing top-class players for the Royals and for India which can help in winning championships,” Rathour said after his appointment.

Rathour, who played six Tests for India, was most recently India’s batting coach. His contract ended when India lifted the T20 World Cup in Barbados in June and he was also a national selector in 2012.

Earlier this month, former India head coach Rahul Dravid was officially named the new head coach of Rajasthan Royals on a multi-year contract. His appointment came after guiding India to victory in the T20 World Cup in June this year.

Dravid’s return to the IPL marks his first stint since 2019, when he took charge of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. In 2021, he was appointed as the head coach of the Indian men’s team, and he concluded his three-year tenure by securing India’s first ICC title in 11 years.

The Royals lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 Qualifier 2.

