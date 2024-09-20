Duleep Trophy 2024: Sanju Samson scores 11th First-Class Hundred during India D vs India B encounter

Sanju Samson notched up his 11th First-Class century on the second day of the 2024 Duleep Trophy match between India D and India B in Anantapur on Friday.

This milestone places him third on the list of players from Kerala with the most First-Class centuries, trailing Sachin Baby (18) and Rohan Prem (13).

Samson played a counter-attacking knock, hitting 11 fours and three sixes. The 29-year-old came to the crease after captain Shreyas Iyer was dismissed for a duck. Following a brief stand with Ricky Bhui, who scored a half-century, Samson took charge and built a strong partnership with Saransh Jain, taking India D to 306/5 at stumps on Day 1.

Although Saransh was dismissed early on Day 2, Samson continued to anchor the innings, with Saurabh Kumar joining him at the other end. Samson reached his century off 95 balls, putting India D firmly in control against India B.