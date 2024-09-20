MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Duleep Trophy 2024: Sanju Samson scores 11th First-Class Hundred during India D vs India B encounter

Samson is third on the list of players from Kerala with the most First-Class centuries, trailing Sachin Baby (18) and Rohan Prem (13).

Published : Sep 20, 2024 09:56 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India D’s Sanju Samson plays in action against India B during the Duleep Trophy 3rd Round Match at the Rural Development Trust Stadium A ground, Anantapur.
India D’s Sanju Samson plays in action against India B during the Duleep Trophy 3rd Round Match at the Rural Development Trust Stadium A ground, Anantapur. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu
infoIcon

India D’s Sanju Samson plays in action against India B during the Duleep Trophy 3rd Round Match at the Rural Development Trust Stadium A ground, Anantapur. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu

Sanju Samson notched up his 11th First-Class century on the second day of the 2024 Duleep Trophy match between India D and India B in Anantapur on Friday.

This milestone places him third on the list of players from Kerala with the most First-Class centuries, trailing Sachin Baby (18) and Rohan Prem (13).

RELATED | Follow live action from Day 2 of Duleep Trophy 2024 Round 3 matches

Samson played a counter-attacking knock, hitting 11 fours and three sixes. The 29-year-old came to the crease after captain Shreyas Iyer was dismissed for a duck. Following a brief stand with Ricky Bhui, who scored a half-century, Samson took charge and built a strong partnership with Saransh Jain, taking India D to 306/5 at stumps on Day 1.

Although Saransh was dismissed early on Day 2, Samson continued to anchor the innings, with Saurabh Kumar joining him at the other end. Samson reached his century off 95 balls, putting India D firmly in control against India B.

Related Topics

Duleep Trophy /

Sanju Samson /

Sachin Baby

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 2: Gaikwad, Patidar fall in consecutive balls, Thakare removes Jagadeesan for India D
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Sanju Samson scores 11th First-Class Hundred during India D vs India B encounter
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN: Hasan Mahmud becomes first Bangladesh bowler to take five wickets in India in Tests
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Bangladesh LIVE, 1st Test Day 2: BAN 26/3 at Lunch; Akash Deep removes Zakir, Mominul; IND 376 all out
    Team Sportstar
  5. China Open 2024: Malvika Bansod loses to Akane Yamaguchi in quarters
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs BAN: Hasan Mahmud becomes first Bangladesh bowler to take five wickets in India in Tests
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Sanju Samson scores 11th First-Class Hundred during India D vs India B encounter
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 2: Gaikwad, Patidar fall in consecutive balls, Thakare removes Jagadeesan for India D
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Bangladesh LIVE, 1st Test Day 2: BAN 26/3 at Lunch; Akash Deep removes Zakir, Mominul; IND 376 all out
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN, 1st Test: ‘It was amazing to go out and play in these conditions,’ says Jaiswal after fighting half-century
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 2: Gaikwad, Patidar fall in consecutive balls, Thakare removes Jagadeesan for India D
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Sanju Samson scores 11th First-Class Hundred during India D vs India B encounter
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN: Hasan Mahmud becomes first Bangladesh bowler to take five wickets in India in Tests
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Bangladesh LIVE, 1st Test Day 2: BAN 26/3 at Lunch; Akash Deep removes Zakir, Mominul; IND 376 all out
    Team Sportstar
  5. China Open 2024: Malvika Bansod loses to Akane Yamaguchi in quarters
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment