IND vs BAN: Hasan Mahmud becomes first Bangladesh bowler to take five wickets in India in Tests

This is Mahmud’s second consecutive five-for in Tests. He took 5/43 against Pakistan in the second Test match last month in Rawalpindi.

Published : Sep 20, 2024 10:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bangladesh Hasan Mahmud after taking the wicket of Rohit Sharma.
Bangladesh Hasan Mahmud after taking the wicket of Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu
infoIcon

Bangladesh Hasan Mahmud after taking the wicket of Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu

Hasan Mahmud became the first Bangladeshi bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in Tests in India during the first match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Friday.

Mahmud’s impressive figures of 5/83 helped dismiss India for 376. The previous best by a Bangladeshi bowler in India was Abu Jayed’s 4/108 in 2019 in Indore.

In just his fourth Test, the 24-year-old pacer made a significant impact, taking the key wickets of Rohit Sharma (6 off 19), Shubman Gill (0 off 8), Virat Kohli (6 off 6), and Rishabh Pant (39 off 52) on the opening day.

Also read | Who is Hasan Mahmud?

On the second day, he completed his five-wicket haul after removing Jasprit Bumrah.

This is Mahmud’s second consecutive five-for in Tests. He took 5/43 against Pakistan in the second Test match last month in Rawalpindi.

Related Topics

Hasan Mahmud /

Bangladesh /

India

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
