IND vs BAN: Hasan Mahmud becomes first Bangladesh bowler to take five wickets in India in Tests

Hasan Mahmud became the first Bangladeshi bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in Tests in India during the first match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Friday.

Mahmud’s impressive figures of 5/83 helped dismiss India for 376. The previous best by a Bangladeshi bowler in India was Abu Jayed’s 4/108 in 2019 in Indore.

In just his fourth Test, the 24-year-old pacer made a significant impact, taking the key wickets of Rohit Sharma (6 off 19), Shubman Gill (0 off 8), Virat Kohli (6 off 6), and Rishabh Pant (39 off 52) on the opening day.

On the second day, he completed his five-wicket haul after removing Jasprit Bumrah.

This is Mahmud’s second consecutive five-for in Tests. He took 5/43 against Pakistan in the second Test match last month in Rawalpindi.