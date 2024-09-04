MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manolo Marquez terms India managerial debut as ‘a boring game’ but praises players for giving 100 per cent

Manolo said that the clean sheet was the only positive thing from India’s opening match against Mauritius at the Intercontinental Cup 2024, which finished goalless.

Published : Sep 04, 2024 09:49 IST , Hyderabad - 4 MINS READ

Aneesh Dey
Manolo Marquez threw an overall challenge at his team, saying that they need to improve, adding that many players finished the contest more tired than usual. 
Manolo Marquez threw an overall challenge at his team, saying that they need to improve, adding that many players finished the contest more tired than usual.  | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Manolo Marquez threw an overall challenge at his team, saying that they need to improve, adding that many players finished the contest more tired than usual.  | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL/ The Hindu

One would assume that it was not the perfect evening for Manolo Marquez after he termed his managerial debut for India as a “boring game”, saying that the team practically created no chances throughout the 90 minutes.

Manolo is not known for shying behind excuses, laying it straight that the clean sheet was the only positive thing from India’s opening match against Mauritius at the Intercontinental Cup 2024, which finished goalless at the GMC Baalayogi Athletic Stadium here on Tuesday.

The Spaniard threw an overall challenge at his team, saying that they need to improve, adding that many players finished the contest more tired than usual.

Manolo’s teams are known to pierce the opposition from the flanks. However, Mauritians’ compact defence rendered India’s wingers useless as the away team easily coped with the Blue Tigers’ blunt attacking.

“It is true in some moments, especially with Asish [Rai] and [Lallianzuala] Chhangte on the right, we created some chances, but nothing from the left. Manvir [Singh] was in the box, but the wingers and the attacking midfielder did not arrive. If players don’t arrive in the box, it becomes difficult,” said Manolo at the post-match press conference.

Despite picking out loopholes, the tone was not of criticism, with the Spaniard saying he had no complaints about the team’s attitude and praised his players for giving their 100 per cent. India was expected to win, being the stronger team on paper, but Manolo remained optimistic, saying it was a good game to show everyone that the team could improve.

As expected, Manolo’s team selection invited discussions as the consensus predicted that Sahal Abdul Samad would be the driving factor in the middle of the park. Instead, he chose Lalengmawia (Apuia) Ralte and Jeakson Singh as the midfield double pivot and played Anirudh Thapa in a more advanced role. The Spaniard defended his decision by saying he would choose players to suit the team and not just based on their form for their respective clubs.

ALSO READ | Intercontinental Cup 2024: Manolo Marquez makes tepid start as India plays out goalless draw against Mauritius

“We need to find the quality. I need to check and watch how my players perform even though they are good players in different teams [they play in]. We will see how they manage the situation against Syria. It is not about finding the best players but the correct players. For example, Suresh [Singh Wangjam] played well in the limited minutes he got today. He showed a lot of personality. These are the type of players the national team needs,” Manolo added.

Where can India improve, and what are the positives?

Jay Gupta was one of the breakout players in the Indian Super League last season, and it was just a matter of time before he got a call to don the national team jersey. After Manolo’s arrival, fans are excited about how the player will flourish under the Spaniard, given both will be together at the club level at FC Goa. But against Mauritius, Gupta, playing at left-back, lacked his usual sharpness.

“Jay Gupta did not have a good game. He is a centre-back, not a fullback. In [FC] Goa, he will play as a centre-back. The first list (of the 26-man probables list) was a little tricky because we didn’t know how the players would perform,” Manolo said.

“We need to arrive with more players in the box. It is difficult to train that in two to three days, and it would be strange if we played a fantastic game. And this is not about the score. Even if we scored at the last minute or Mauritius scored at the last minute, I would have said the same thing,” he added.

Mentioning the positives, India’s Spanish head coach said that the centre-back position looks solid and praised the partnership between Rahul Bheke and Chinglesana Singh. Shelling out more information on his backline, Manolo confirmed that Mohun Bagan Super Giant captain Subhasish Bose will occupy the left-back role in India’s second and final match against Syria on September 9.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manolo Marquez /

India /

Lallianzuala Chhangte /

Asish Rai /

Jeakson Singh /

Lalengmawia /

Sahal Abdul Samad

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manolo Marquez terms India managerial debut as ‘a boring game’ but praises players for giving 100 per cent
    Aneesh Dey
  2. US Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen blames sleepless night for quarterfinal loss to Aryna Sabalenka, eyes China ‘prime time’
    AFP
  3. US Open 2024: Bopanna-Sutjiadi pair loses to Townsend-Young in mixed doubles semifinal
    AP
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: China reigns supreme in the pool with two clean sweeps
    AFP
  5. UEFA Nations League: Foden, Palmer and Watkins ruled out of England squad for games against Ireland and Finland
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Manolo Marquez terms India managerial debut as ‘a boring game’ but praises players for giving 100 per cent
    Aneesh Dey
  2. Intercontinental Cup 2024: Manolo Marquez makes tepid start as India plays out goalless draw against Mauritius
    Aneesh Dey
  3. India vs Mauritius Highlights, Intercontinental Cup 2024: Manolo Marquez era begins with a goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
  4. Attack, but not at the cost of defence: Intercontinental Cup 2024, a good opportunity for India coach Manolo to experiment
    Aneesh Dey
  5. Intercontinental Cup 2024: Top 5 players to watch out for from India, Mauritius and Syria
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manolo Marquez terms India managerial debut as ‘a boring game’ but praises players for giving 100 per cent
    Aneesh Dey
  2. US Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen blames sleepless night for quarterfinal loss to Aryna Sabalenka, eyes China ‘prime time’
    AFP
  3. US Open 2024: Bopanna-Sutjiadi pair loses to Townsend-Young in mixed doubles semifinal
    AP
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: China reigns supreme in the pool with two clean sweeps
    AFP
  5. UEFA Nations League: Foden, Palmer and Watkins ruled out of England squad for games against Ireland and Finland
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment